Kelvin Kiptum: It will be exciting to face Eliud Kipchoge

New Sheriff in town, Kelvin Kiptum is ready to face two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Kiptum, who is fresh from breaking the marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, said he is also ready to represent the country at the Paris Olympics next year.

Kiptum was speaking at Weston Hotel upon arrival from the United States of America where he shattered the marathon world record when winning the Chicago Marathon in two hours and 35 seconds.

New marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum during a presser at Weston Hotel in Nairobi on October 10, 2023. He set the new marathon world record with a new time of 2:00:35.

Kiptum shaved off 34 seconds from the previous marathon world record of 2:01:09 set by Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin last year.

The 23-year-old made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours and one minute.

“It will be exciting to meet Kipchoge, who has inspired many...I am ready to race against him,” said Kiptum, adding it was not his intention to break the world record in Chicago.

"It has always been my dream to compete for Kenya and I will be ready to do that at the Paris Olympics," added Kiptum.

“It was my dream to one day hold a marathon world record. I had planned for it in Chicago but next year or even 2025.” “Fortunately, it just came in Chicago and it’s a dream come true. I am happy."

Kiptum said he has not been in touch with Kipchoge since breaking his world record.

"I have not spoken to him and I am not aware if he has talked about Chicago Marathon," said Kiptum.

New marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum with Sh5 million cheque from the government of Kenya at Weston Hotel in Nairobi on October 10, 2023. Kiptum set a new marathon world record with a new time of 2:00:35.

The Kenyan attributed his success to hard work in training but was quick to say he did not alter his training before breaking the world record.

Kiptum said it is now possible to run a marathon in under two hours but was reluctant to declare if he will go for the feat.

“Everything is possible with good training...I want to run faster than my personal best," said Kiptum.

Kiptum’s coach, Gervais Hakizimana, who opted to stay behind the scenes until Kiptum won the London Marathon in April this year, said that his athlete almost withdrew from Chicago due to illness.

“He suddenly fell sick two weeks ago, leaving his body weak. What worsened everything was the acute tonsillitis, which had made his neck swollen,” said Hakizimana. “I had to handle the situation and told him that he can't fail to compete in Chicago.”

"We had at the background tailored his programme towards the world record after he ran two of the three fastest marathon in the world," said Hakizimana, who knew Kiptum way back in 2009 when he was still a child in Chepsamo, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“He used to play around with me as he was herding their livestock when I came for my hill work training near their home,” said Hakizimana. “He would jokingly kick me and in the long run we started training together.”

Kiptum had earlier arrived in the country to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight landed at 1pm.

At hand to welcome Kiptum were his wife, Asenath Rotich and two children, Caleb and Precious, his father and uncle Samson Cheruiyot and Wilson “Philip” Kiplagat.

Also at the airport to receive Kiptum, who was with his coach, were Athletics Kenya Committee member Barnaba Korir, Golazo Sports management chief executive Bob Berbeek and other family members.

It was song and dance as Kiptum was decorated with Sinendet while his wife served him with traditional fermented milk, Mursik.

New marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum donning traditional plant ornament, Sinendet, is served with traditional fermented milk, Mursik by his wife Asenath Rotich, upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Chicago on October 10, 2023 where he set the new marathon world record with a new time of 2:00:35.

At the Weston Hotel, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba handed Kiptum a Sh5 million cheque as the government’s reward for his exploits in the Chicago Marathon.

Kiptum becomes the second athlete to benefit from the government's new reward scheme after world 5,000m and 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, who broke the world record in 1,5000m and 5,000m this year.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba addressing journalists during a presser at Weston Hotel in Nairobi on October 10, 2023.