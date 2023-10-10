Govt awards new world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum Sh5m

New marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum was on Tuesday awarded Sh5 million by the government for his exploits in Chicago Marathon where he timed 2:00:35.

Kiptum shattered Eliud Kipchoge's marathon world record of 2:01:07 by 34 seconds to become the first man to run the 42km race in under two hours and one minute.

Kiptum is the second athlete to benefit from the government's new reward scheme after 1,500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon, who is also a former 5,000m world record holder.

President William Ruto announced the new scheme, under which world record breakers will receive Sh5 million, when he rewarded Kipyegon, who broke two world records in the 5,000m and 1,500m at State House in July this year.

"We are proud of you for upholding this heritage," Namwamba said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba awarded Kiptum at Weston Hotel, Nairobi where he was hosting the new world record holder for lunch after jetting into the country.

Kiptum jetted back into the country from Chicago, United States of America, to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Kiptum landed at 1pm aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

At hand to receive Kiptum were his wife, Asenath Rotich, his two children, his father and mother, Samson Cheruiyot and Mary Kangogo.

It was song and dance as Kiptum was decorated with Sinendet as his wife served him with traditional fermented milk, Mursik.

Also at the airport to receive Kiptum were Athletics Kenya committee member Barnaba Korir, Golazo Sports management chief executive Bob Berbeek and other family members.