Finally, Timothy Cheruiyot gets the nod for Tokyo Olympics

Timothy Cheruiyot

First-placed Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the Men's 1500m during the Diamond League  on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Simotwo, from Kenya Defence Forces, clocked 3 minutes and 33.02 seconds to win, beating Etyang to second place in 3:33.12 as the two athletes claimed the first two automatic places in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
  • Abel Kipsang settled third in 3:34.36 as Cheruiyot came in fourth in 3:34.62.

World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot has officially been included in Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

