Olympics shocker for Timothy Cheruiyot as Simotwo wins Kasarani trials

In one of the biggest upsets at the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday, Charles Simotwo produced one of his finest performances on the homestraight, zooming past three athletes including pre-race favourite and World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot to win men's 1,500m race.

Simotwo, from Kenya Defence Forces, clocked 3 minutes and 33.02 seconds to win, beating Kamar Etiyang to second place in 3:33.12 as the two athletes claimed the first two automatic places in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Abel Kipsang settled third in 3:34.36 as Cheruiyot came in fourth in 3:34.62.

That effectively locked out Cheruiyot from the Tokyo Olympics Games unless Athletics Kenya selectors give him a wild card. Kipsang is also a candidate for the wild card.