Olympics shocker for Timothy Cheruiyot as Simotwo wins Kasarani trials

Charles Simotwo.

Charles Simotwo (left) charges towards the finish line to win the men's 1500 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Abel Kipsang settled third in 3:34.36 as Cheruiyot came in fourth in 3:34.62.
  • That effectively looks out Cheruiyot from the Tokyo Olympics Games unless Athletics Kenya selectors give him a wild card. Kipsang is also a candidate for the wild card.

In one of the biggest upsets at the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday, Charles Simotwo produced one of his finest performances on the homestraight, zooming past three athletes including  pre-race favourite and World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot to win men's 1,500m race.

