Race walkers protest after missing on Kenya's Olympics list

Emily Ngii

Emily Ngii competes in the 20km women race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

The walkers have now threatened to stay in camp until they are told why their names were not forwarded to the Tokyo Games organisers.

Gathimba and Ngii said have accused Athletics Kenya officials of taking them in circles with no one willing to explain what is happening.

Race walkers Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii are demanding answers from Athletics Kenya after their names were excluded from the final entries for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

