Race walkers protest after missing on Kenya's Olympics list

Race walkers Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii are demanding answers from Athletics Kenya after their names were excluded from the final entries for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The walkers have now threatened to stay in camp until they are told why their names were not forwarded to the Tokyo Games organisers.

Gathimba and Ngii said have accused Athletics Kenya officials of taking them in circles with no one willing to explain what is happening.

Samuel Gathimba celebrates after winning the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On Wednesday, Team Kenya for Olympics General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir told Nation Sport the two had been dropped in changes in Team Kenya that saw Kamar Etyang also being replaced by World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot in men's 1,500m team.

Korir indicated that Gathimba and Ngii had failed to attain World Athletics qualification standards in their respective events.

Korir said the duo did not make it after ranking outside the entry requirement of 60 upon the closure of the qualification window on June 29.

Samuel Gathimba competes in the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021.

Cheruiyot has been included in the Kenyan Team for the Olympic Games after Kamar Etyang, who finished second during the national trials held June 17 to 19, was dropped due to Athletics Integrity Unit Protocols.

Kenyans on social media have been pleading with World Athletics and Athletics Kenya to allow the young Etyang to compete in Tokyo. Etyang only met the qualifying time when he clocked 3:33.12 to finish second behind Charles Simotwo with 3:33.02 in the trials.

Abel Kipsang finished third in 3:34.6 as Cheruiyot came in fourth in 3:34.62.

Charles Simotwo (left) charges towards the finish line to win the men's 1500 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Gathimba and Ngii dismissed the reasons for their exemption saying they qualified after attaining the Olympic qualifying Standards during the national trials on June 18 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gathimba danced after crossing the finishing line in 1:18:26 to surpass the Olympic qualifying standards of 1:21:23 while Ngii also walked right into the qualifying standards of 1:31:00, after winning in 1:30:56.

“It’s very disappointing. We were not told about the ranking. We walked our way to beat the Tokyo Olympics Standards and that is what we know. The rest of the reasons are just stories. Let AK explain why they didn’t forward our names,” said Gathimba.

Samuel Gathimba competes in the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“They have kept us in the darkness for that long and have been taking our coaches in circles giving them no reasons.”

“We shall not leave camp until they tell us the truth. Our events were timed electronically and we beat the qualifying mark. That is what we know and not the issue of ranking,” said Ngii.

Nation Sport understands that the walkers were not eligible to travel to Tokyo owing to a technicality in which there was no neutral judge during the qualifying competition.

Olympic Games rules stipulate that at least one of the walk judges must be from another country. All three judges during the Kenyan trials were Kenyan – Mbusya, Ochieng and Kariuki – meaning that the result and qualifying times cannot be approved.

Team Kenya for Tokyo Games

Men:

100m: Ferdinand Omanyala, Mark Otieno

400m: Emmanuel Korir

High Jump: Mathew Sawe

Javelin: Julius Yego

800m: Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir

1,500m: Charles Simotwo, Abel Kipsang, Timothy Cheruiyot

3,000m steeplechase: Abraham Kibwott, Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m: Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiu, Samuel Chebole

10,000m: Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi, Weldon Kipkurui

Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge, Amos Kipruto, Lawrence Cherono

Women:

400m: Hellen Syombua

800m: Mary Moraa, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich

1,500m: Faith Chepng’etich, Winny Chebet, Edinah Jebitok

3,000m steeplechase: Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Cherotich

5,000m: Lilian Kasait, Hellen Obiri, Agnes Tirop

10,000m: Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai, Sheila Chelangat