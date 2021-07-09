Faith Kipyegon throws down the gauntlet ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Faith kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after wining in the Women's 1500m during the Diamond League competition on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chepng’etich, who is also the 2017 World Champion, trailed the reigning World 1,500m champion Sifan Hassan for the Netherlands for the better part of the race.
  • Then Chepng’etich would turn on the screws on Hassan, overtaking her with 200m to go to triumph in three minutes and 51.07 seconds.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich shattered her Kenyan 1,500m record in Monaco's Diamond League on Friday.

