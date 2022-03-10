Court to rule on Agnes Tirop murder suspect's bond application

Ibrahim Rotich, who is the main suspect in the murder of Agnes Tirop, will know whether he will be released on bond on April 1, the High Court in Eldoret has directed.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi told the parties that the court will make a ruling on the application after receiving submissions from defence. Prosecution had objected to his release on bond.

The court will commence hearing of the case after the ruling on the bond application is made.

The court further issued an order to the family of the late Tirop to have custody of all her property until the matter is heard and determined.

The court issued the order in favour of Tirop’s father Vincent Tirop, as the temporary administrator of her property.

The prosecution led by State Counsel David Fedha told the court they had already filed an affidavit on November 9, 2021, opposing Rotich’s release on bond.

In the application, the state counsel argued that the accused might influence, threaten or interfere with witnesses if released on bond.

On December 3, 2021, the court had directed the probation team to work on the pre-bail report to help in determining whether the accused could be released on bond.

The prosecution said it has more than 10 witnesses, including Rotich’s kin who include his brothers and cousins.

By the time of her killing, Tirop, 25, was already a rising star in athletics.

She had featured in the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5,000 metres where she finished fourth. She was found dead in her house on October 13, 2021.

Rotich, 41, pleaded not guilty after a mental assessment report from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital showed that he was fit to stand trial.

According to the charge sheet, Rotich is accused of killing Tirop on October 12 in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Rotich, who was the last person to be seen with the deceased, was arrested at Changamwe in Mombasa County on October 15, 2021 after being trailed for two days.

Detectives suspected that he was fleeing to a neighbouring country.