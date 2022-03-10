Court to rule on Agnes Tirop murder suspect's bond application

FAMILY’S GRIEF: Vincent Tirop, father of the late distance running world champion Agnes Jebet Tirop, accompanied by Agnes’ brother Martin Kimurgor Tirop (slightly hidden second left), family spokesperson Jeremiah Kibet (left) and other relatives speak to Nation Sport at the Iten Police Station in Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Reuben Nyakundi told the parties that the court will make a ruling on the application after receiving submissions from defence. Prosecution had objected to his release on bond.
  • The court will commence hearing of the case after the ruling on the bond application is made.

Ibrahim Rotich, who is the main suspect in the murder of Agnes Tirop, will know whether he will be released on bond on April 1, the High Court in Eldoret has directed.

