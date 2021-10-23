Fare thee well: Tears as Agnes Tirop is buried in Mosoriot

Father Geoffrey Mwanda of Eldoret Catholic Diocese presides over a burial service for Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The newly introduced World Cross Country Championships Tour will see global stars troop to Eldoret for Africa's only event in the tour.
  • Tuwei regretted that Tirop, who was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County last week,  lost her life when the world needed her most due to her brilliant performance.

The Kenyan leg of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour which will be held in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County in February next year will be named after the late Agnes Tirop.

