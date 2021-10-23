'She was our light': Agnes Tirop's burial underway in Nandi County

The burial ceremony for Kenya's 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Jebet Tirop is underway at her parents home in Kapnyamisa Village, Mosoriot in Nandi County.

Tirop, who was found dead in her house last week in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she finished fourth in the 5,000 metres final won by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Thousands of mourners from far and wide thronged the little-known Kapnyamisa village to pay their last respects to the double world championships medallist whose death has exposed the pressures Kenyan female athletes go through.

Vincent Tirop second (left), his wife Dinah Tirop (centre), and other relatives during the burial service for their late daughter, Agnes Jebet Tirop, at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dignitaries observe a minute of silence during the burial service for the late Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, has been in custody since last week on Friday and police say he is the main suspect in the gruesome murder of the budding athlete, whose rising star was cut short at just 25.

More than 5,000 people, majority of them athletes, coaches, managers and fans, converged at St Michael Kapnyamisa Primary School where she was eulogised as one of the best athletes Kenya had.

During the service, athletes presented a song to celebrate their departed comrade. Three-time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany, who was Tirop's training mate and neighbour, led scores of athletes in honouring their compatriot.

Athletes and coaches during the burial service for the late Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Long distance athlete Viola Lagat addresses mourners during a burial service for the late Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

And athletes from Kapchorua, Uganda joined their Kenyan counterparts to bid the fallen champion goodbye.

World Half Marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo and 5,000m Olympics champion Joshua Cheptegei, Olympic 3,000m steeplechase Peruth Chemtai and others were in kapnyamisa for the funeral.

Ugandan athletes including Cheptegei and Kiplimo have travelled to attend Agnes Tirop's burial. — Emily Evans (@RunEmilyERun) October 23, 2021

The Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said Tirop was one of the athletes who was headed fro greatness. She said she was in line to win Kenya the elusive 10,000m gold at the World Championships and Olympics.

"It's so sad we are celebrating her life today the day she was born instead of her birthday. Tirop was one of the best athletes who was going to win the 10,000m medal which Kenya has been hunting for a long time now," said Jepchirchir.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei addresses mourners during a burial service for the late Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The world 5,000m world champion, Hellen Obiri, revealed she had passed the mantle to Tirop now that she has moved to road races.

"After the Olympic Games in Tokyo we had a discussion with Tirop and I told her about my intention to shift to the road races and marathon and she told me that she will be working hard to fit into my shoes," a teary Obiri said.

"That was not to be because we heard of her death which shocked us all. She was going to be the next Olympics and world champion," said Obiri.

I think of Agnes Tirop's family at this time especially in such tragic circumstances. You were a phenomenal person and athlete and your life ended too short. Rest in peace Agnes. pic.twitter.com/RlrBoPCwnX — Timothy Cheruiyot (@tim_cheruiyot) October 23, 2021

Former Javelin champion Julius Yego, 800m world record holder David Rudisha, world marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto, multiple world and Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi, Jairus Birech, former 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei among other world beaters were present.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe and the International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach sent their condolences.