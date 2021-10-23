'She was our light': Agnes Tirop's burial underway in Nandi County

Agnes Tirop,

A casket bearing the remains of the late Agnes Jebet Tirop, former World Cross Country champion, during her burial ceremony at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thousands of mourners from far and wide thronged the little-known Kapnyamisa village to pay their last respects to the double world championships medallist whose death has exposed the pressures Kenyan female athletes go through.

The burial ceremony for Kenya's 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Jebet Tirop is underway at her parents home in Kapnyamisa Village, Mosoriot in Nandi County.

