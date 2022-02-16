Kisumu offers athletes another chance to shine

Another busy and enthralling weekend awaits all athletics enthusiasts in Kisumu as we head to the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting.

As AK, our prayer is that the enthusiasm and passion witnessed at last weekend’s Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour be replicated in ‘Dala’.

No amount of words can describe the gratitude we have for all those who burnt the midnight clock to make this global event a success.

The fans, the local organising committee, security apparatus, AK officials, and the Ministry of Sports, among others, worked to ensure there was synergy in all aspects of the event.

For whatever role you played in this ultimate Cross Country Tour event, even for those whose contribution may not have been invisible to the public glare, you deserve more than a pat on the back.

You certainly made it possible for this event to live up to its billing as the icing on the cake of what has been five months of cross country entertainment across the globe.

Once again our athletes proved that Kenya is the cradle of cross country races by dominating the men’s and women’s senior races where they were competing against their international counterparts.

Indeed, Tirop is smiling at us from heaven, considering the amazing way in which everyone honoured her memory.

As we head to the lakeside city of Kisumu, my expectation is to see a collective atmosphere of hunger and determination to build upon the cross country season and lay down a marker for the track and field season.

After all, six months is not much time to rest on your laurels as the 2022 World Athletics Championship (Oregon) and 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham) beckon in July, not forgetting the World Athletics Under-20 Championship in Cali, Colombia.

Even as we battle in the track and field, I would also encourage our athletes to take some time off and relax and visit some of the sights and sounds in our cities.

Staging the track and field series in different cities and towns countrywide is also an opportunity for athletes to be domestic tourists and also help market the different destinations in our country.

For example, while in ‘Yurop’, do as the Europeans do and bless your body with a sumptuous plate of fish. Otherwise, keep the athletics fire burning, whether as a fan, official, or athlete.