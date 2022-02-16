Kisumu offers athletes another chance to shine

Joyce Chepkemoi after winning Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour senior women 10 kilometres race
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Staging the track and field series in different cities and towns countrywide is also an opportunity for athletes to be domestic tourists and also help market the different destinations in our country.
  • For example, while in ‘Yurop’, do as the Europeans do and bless your body with a sumptuous plate of fish. Otherwise, keep the athletics fire burning, whether as a fan, official, or athlete.

Another busy and enthralling weekend awaits all athletics enthusiasts in Kisumu as we head to the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting.

