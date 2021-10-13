Shock as Kenya's ex-world record holder Agnes Tirop found dead in Iten

Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop (right) competes in the Women's 5,000m race heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

  • Tirop was found dead in her house on Wednesday morning, in what the neighbours said is a suspected homicide.
  • The 25-year-old long distance runner, was part of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympics where she finished just outside the medals bracket in fourth behind winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

Kenya's former women's only world record holder in 10km road race Agnes Tirop is dead.

