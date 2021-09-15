Tirop hopes to end season in style at Kip Keino Classic

Agnes Tirop

From left: Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye, Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop, Turkey's Yasemin Can, Britain's Jessica Judd and Japan's Ririka Hironaka compete in the women's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tirop took 28 seconds off the long-standing women-only world record for 10km, clocking 30 minutes and 01 seconds to win at the Adizero Road To Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Sunday
  • Tirop said she will shift her gears back to her 10,000m speciality ready for the World Championships next year in Oregon, United States
  • Tirop said she is tired of playing second fiddle at the World Championships declaring that she will be going for victory come the Oregon event next year

Fresh from breaking the 10km world record, two-time World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop hopes to wrap up her season with victory in women’s 5,000m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday in Nairobi.

