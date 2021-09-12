Kenya's Agnes Tirop breaks 10km record in Germany

Agnes Tirop

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (right) crosses the finish line to win the race ahead of second-placed Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop (left) in the women's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

  • In the Vienna City Marathon, Vibian Chepkirui bagged victory in the women’s race after clocking 2:24.29 ahead of Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke who timed 2:25:31 while Burka Gelete also from Ethiopia sealed the podium in 2:25:38.

Kenya's Agnes Tirop is the new world record holder in 10km road race after clocking 30:01 during the Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany Sunday.

