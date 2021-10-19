File | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

Agnes Tirop murder: Push to secure her property

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tirop’s family, which says one of the plots was recently sold at Sh9 million, wants to obtain a caveat to protect her property, alleging a plot by the suspect to ‘secretly’ dispose of some of the property
  • Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Athletics Kenya have offered to provide legal representation
  • Among the property are six plots at Kesses near Moi University, a plot and house at Kipkorgott estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town and a missing car

A court on Monday ordered police to continue holding the prime suspect in the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop as the family instituted a legal process to secure her property.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.