Woman shot after being ‘mistaken’ for Caroline Kangogo

The hunt for fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo took a tragic turn after a young woman was shot in Trans Nzoia in an alleged case of mistaken identity.

Twenty-year-old Phanice Chemutai Juma from Kaboiywo, Mt Elgon sub-county is fighting for her life at Kitale Referral Hospital after she was shot by businessman Ken Muyundo who is a licenced gun owner.

County criminal investigation officer Francis Kihara said the businessman shot Ms Chemutai on the lower abdomen after he mistook her for Ms Kangogo when they met at Kiminini market following persistent phone calls. He had allegedly reported the matter to police.

“The OCS arranged a team and laid a trap and the lady met with the businessman who fired a single shot to scare her. She was arrested and on interrogation, the lady alleged to have met the man and exchanged phone numbers, which prompted her to call him severally,” stated a police report.

Who is Caroline Kangogo?

Disarmed

“Investigations have been launched to authenticate the circumstance that led to the shooting. The businessman was disarmed and is in police custody,” disclosed Mr Kihara.

But some eye witnesses dismissed the mistaken identity theory, saying the businessman shot the woman after a disagreement.

“The issue of mistaken identity is a conspiracy to conceal the real motive behind the shooting. The businessman is misleading the police considering that the wanted police officer is tall and brown and aged 34 while the injured girl is only 20, dark and slim,” said an the eye witness.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Ms Kangogo lived a flashy lifestyle and was hooked on alcohol.

Interviews with her colleagues and friends in Nakuru paint the picture of a police officer who loves the finer things in life, partying and booze.

“Caroline is a party girl and her love for alcohol is legendary. She is very social ,but too quick to get angry. She would easily get offended and pick fights with revellers or colleagues,” a fellow officer who sought anonymity said.

The Saturday Nation has also established that she frequented popular joints in Nakuru, especially within the CBD, along Pundit Nehru Road and in Section 58.

A friend, Beatrice Maina, revealed that Ms Kangogo spent most of her off days partying for hours on end.

Drink for hours

“She loved partying whenever she was free and could drink for hours. She loved to be in the company of men,” said Ms Maina.

Not even the closing restrictions on entertainment joints would come in the way of her partying. She would move to the parking spots within Kasarani police staff quarters and continue partying.

“She had an eye for the finer things in life and often entertained male guests at her house,” a neighbour said.

Her colleagues also revealed that she was also a spendthrift.

“She always dressed in expensive clothes and spent thousands on drinks. Nobody knew the source of her cash,” stated a reveller who knows her.

The Nation has established that Ms Kangogo owns two motor vehicles and contributed towards the establishment of Superb Security firm, which her second victim, Peter Ndwiga, ran. She is the prime suspect in the shooting of constable John Ogweno.

After Mr Ogweno's body was found in his car,last Monday morning, detectives went to Ms Kangogo's house where they found his clothes.

“She entertained men with money and would break up once the money is finished,” an officer said. “Most of the times, she said the men would fight over her.”

‘No bad record’

At some point, Cpl Kangongo simply refused to take instructions from the station commander, who responded by moving her from the crime desk to other duties in court.

However, Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri said Cpl Kangongo had no record of indiscipline and was seen as a gentle person.

Ms Kangongo served in the crimes department and thereafter as a court orderly.

Her file indicates that she is still married to her husband who is based in Mombasa and has two children aged 11 and 7 years. Her marriage to the senior officer was troubled and she allegedly fought with him in public.

A lawyer who acted for her husband said the two separated eight years ago and had been fighting in court over the custody of the two children. But the matter was settled out of court.

Born in Elgeyo Marakwet 34 years ago, Ms Kangogo attended St Alphonsas Mutei Girl's High School. She sat KCSE exam in 2006 and scored a C- grade.

Reports by Barnabas Bii, Gerald Bwisa, Eric Matara