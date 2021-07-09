Turn yourself in, family pleads with fugitive policewoman

Fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo was last home in Anin, Keiyo North, in May. Her family, however, told the Nation that she stayed in touch and always kept tabs on what was going on there with a view to helping.

Until the news broke that the third-born in a family of eight was suspected to have killed fellow police constable John Ogweno in Nakuru and Juja businessman Peter Ndwiga, nearly 200 kilometres from the scene of her first alleged crime.

“She was last here in May and we discussed numerous family issues before she returned to her work station in Nakuru. She was composed and kept on calling but her cellphone went off after she was linked to the two incidents,” her father Barnabas Kibor told the Nation at his home yesterday.

Mzee Kibor, who cut short a trip to his daughter’s Nakuru work station when it was reported she might have been involved in yet another murder in Juja, said the policewoman had not communicated with them since the incident occurred.

“We have not heard from her bosses or any other government official. We hear that she has been spotted in various places including Kericho and Kisii but there is no clear communication of her whereabouts, neither has she contacted us,” said Mzee Kibor.

Distraught family members yesterday pleaded with her to surrender, arguing she has the option of pleading her case while in custody rather than dead.

“I want to appeal to her to surrender. Just surrender. Even if it means going to a chief where she is, if she is not comfortable surrendering to her colleagues, let her do it. We are still looking forward to seeing her, and we want her to surrender, not to get killed,” said Mzee Kibor, a former inspector of police.

Unknown whereabouts

Mzee Kibor, who has been receiving a flurry of visitors at his home as well as numerous calls on his phone after the incident, said they were still in shock.

“As parents we are concerned on her whereabouts regardless of the acts she has committed and appeal to her to stop further killings, surrender to the police or come home,” added Mzee Kibor.

He described her daughter as humble, disciplined and supportive to the family and the local community.

“We heard of the incident through the local media and haven’t spoken with her since,” said Mr Kibor.

He added: “We do not know where she is or what could have led her to these acts.”

This came amid reports that the investigation into the murders of John Ogweno and Peter Ndwiga had been handed over to the homicide unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, DCI boss George Kinoti held a meeting with selected members of specialised units to strategise on how to apprehend the 34-year-old officer.

Sources said Mr Kinoti had constituted a team comprising officers from the Special Services Unit, the Cybercrime Investigations Unit and others to help track down the elusive suspect.

First-class sharp shooter

By press-time, the officer had not surrendered herself to any police station despite several calls from lawyers, family members and her colleagues.

Corporal Kangogo, a mother of two who is married to a senior police officer based in Mombasa, joined the National Police Service in 2008 and served in Kiganjo until she was transferred to Nakuru in 2015.

Her brother Mathew Kangogo described her as generous and committed to her family.

“She brings home lots of goodies whenever she visits. We are really shocked at the sad turn of events,” he said.

He regretted the negative publicity the family has been receiving over the two killings.

“We are ready to offer any information we come across. We, however, appeal for accuracy and balance in reporting the incident,” said Mr Kangogo.

Corporal Kangogo attended Nyawa Boarding Primary School before joining St Francis Secondary School and later St Alphonsus Mutei Girls’ in Keiyo North Sub-county.

She is a certified first-class sharp shooter.