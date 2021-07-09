Purity Wandiri
Money made my husband ditch me, says Kangogo victim’s ex-wife

  • Former wife says the late Peter Ndwiga walked out of their marriage in 2013 just when their family business had started flourishing.
  • Ndwiga was shot in the head in Room 107 at Dedamax Hotel in Juja, Kiambu County, on the night of Monday July 5.

A woman yesterday recounted how she was dumped seven years ago by Peter Ndwiga, one of the two men believed to have been killed by fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo. 

