Lovebirds Sunday date gave way to murder most foul

It all started with a meal and drinks at Corporal Carol Kangogo’s house on Block 19 at Kasarani Police Station in Nakuru County on Sunday evening.

Detectives say Cpl Kangogo and her lover, John Ogweno, were enjoying their time together when another man came to the house and, on finding the two together, left without saying a word.

This, investigations have revealed, sparked an argument between the two lovers that led to the cold-blooded killing of PC Ogweno.

No one at Kasarani police line, however, suspected anything untoward as the two lovebirds walked out of the house, locked in a bitter argument.

Bullet-riddled body

But come Monday morning, an officer, Sergeant Joseph Ologe found PC Ogweno’s bullet-riddled body inside his car – a Toyota Corolla, Registration number KBV 735U – at the station. No one had heard any gunshots.

The window of the vehicle had been broken and the engine was still running when Sg Ologe found it at the car park.

Detectives believe Ms Kangogo, 34, was behind the killing of her junior, as her phone had been found at the scene of crime.

PC Ogweno had been shot on the right side of the head. A 9mm spent cartridge was retrieved from the scene of crime. There was also a stone and an iron bar, which are believed to have been used to smash the window of the car. Ogweno’s Ceska pistol was also reported as missing.

Cpl Kangogo is said to have taken off to an unknown location, leaving her house open.

Ogweno’s clothes

Officers found PC Ogweno’s clothes in her house. On the kitchen sink were dirty plates and glasses, pointing to the possibility that the two had had dinner together on Sunday evening.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations officer Anthony Sunguti said Cpl Kangogo had a love affair with PC Ogweno and that they had on several occasions accused each other of unfaithfulness.

Mr Sunguti said an analysis of Cpl Kangogo’s phones indicated she had been communicating to suspected criminals who were on the radar screen of the police in Nakuru and Nairobi.

At 1.10pm on Tuesday, the officer texted one of her female friends at the Nakuru Central Police Station using one of her three phone numbers, telling her that she had decided to surrender to the police.

At about the same time, the owner of Dedamax Hotel in Kiambu, Mr Peter Mugeshi, reported to Theta Police Station and Murera Police Post, both under Kiambu Police Station, that a client had been found dead inside a room.

“Police officers led by Juja Sub-County Police Commander, DCIO Juja, OCS Theta, OCPP Murera and Crime Aids rushed to the scene where it was established that a man and a lady had booked the room on July 5, 2021, at 4.22pm.

“The body of the man had a bullet wound in the head, and one spent 9mm cartilage was found in the room. One wallet containing an ID card with the names Peter Ndwiga, 32, and car keys with a holder written Toyota Probox KDB 506U was found in the pockets of the deceased,” a police report seen by Nation.Africa indicates.

The report further says the lady left the hotel at around midnight. A screen grab of the hotel’s CCTV footage seen by the Nation shows a woman in a yellow hoodie leaving the hotel. Another screen grab of the footage obtained from cameras at the VIP lounge show Ms Kangogo walking into the hotel with a man wearing burgundy trousers and a grey coat.

Detectives said: “Ms Kagongo lured the man to the room after paying for it, before savagely shooting him on the head at point-blank range.

Going to buy toothpaste

“She later told an attendant at the guest house that she was going to buy toothpaste, before making her escape,” a statement by DCI states.

Nation.Africa saw a blood-stained receipt indicating the name Caroline Kagongo. The receipt, which was found in one of the man’s pockets, indicated she had paid Sh3,020 to Jogoo Kimakia Country Lodge in Thika, Kiambu County at 15.20hrs on Monday, just hours after PC Ogweno’s body had been found.

It is now emerging CPL Kangogo had taken a meal at Jogoo Kimakia Country Lodge in the company of a man.

Nation could not confirm whether the man who accompanied her was Ndwiga, who was found murdered at Dedamax Hotel in Kiambu.

An attendant at Dedamax Hotel said the two checked into the hotel at around 8pm on Monday but she walked out alone at 00.13midnight.

The DCI has warned the public to be on the lookout for the elusive police officer who is believed to be in possession of two firearms cumulatively loaded with more than 12 rounds of ammunition.



