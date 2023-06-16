We'll sort ourselves through self-regulation, evangelical churches tell President Ruto

Leaders of various evangelical churches have opposed President William Ruto's move to review regulations governing religious organisations following the revelation of Pastor Paul Mackenzie's influence on his followers who starved themselves to death, with the death toll now standing at over 300.



Speaking at a press conference led by Kenya Coalition of Church Alliances and Ministries (KCCAM) chairman Bishop Steven Mutua, the leaders called for the Shakahola massacre to be treated as an isolated incident.

They complained that the Christian Church had been vilified and condemned by government officials who linked Mr Mackenzie's actions to Christianity.

"We have come to exonerate the Christian Church from the blanket condemnation and scrutiny of our churches based on the Shakahola massacre perpetrated by Mr Mackenzie of the so-called 'God News International Church' and to categorically state that the said person has never been part of any of the umbrella bodies," said Bishop Mutua.

He said apart from the few people masquerading as pastors, there is no crisis at all and the church is as strong as before.

The Presidential Task Force on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organisations, led by former National Council of Churches of Kenya Secretary General Rev. Mutava Musyimi, started holding public participation forums in Kilifi on June 13 and is expected to do more across the country.

"We are aware that the Presidential Task Force is already going around the country and we urge our members to be wary of the traps set by people who are not part of us and who may express views that may compromise our independence as enshrined in the current constitution which distinguishes the state from religion," said Bishop Mutua.

The 15-member panel, made up of members from different denominations, is expected to submit a report to President Ruto in six months that will be used to guide the operations of church organisations.

The move comes in the wake of the Shakahola massacre, which claimed 336 lives, as more bodies are exhumed from various burial sites. The dead are believed to have followed the teachings of Mr Mackenzie of the Good News International Church. 613 people are still missing.

Bishop Mutua also claimed that the government knew about Mr Mackenzie before the story went viral.

"It was not the responsibility of the church to deal with the criminal. It started a long time ago and government officials knew about it. They should have arrested him. The church cannot be blamed for this. We are not justifying the Mackenzie case. He is a disgrace to the country. He should not be called a Christian, let alone a pastor. He should be treated as a criminal," he said.



Leaders of various church organisations such as the Alliance of Registered Churches of Kenya (ARCK), the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) and several others agreed that the church does not need new regulations and that the government should uphold the law.

"All our churches are regulated by the Societies Act and we are fully regulated as individual churches under different denominations. Each church is self-regulating under their individual constitutions which are registered by the government and also by umbrella bodies," said Bishop Mutua.

Bishop Hudson Ndeda of the Church and Clergy Association of Kenya said they were ready to submit their documents and appear before the task force as all denominations will submit their own. He also warned Interior CS Kindiki to be more sensitive in how he deals with church matters and to show more respect to pastors.