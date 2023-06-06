State to convert Shakahola Forest into memorial site

The National Government intends to convert Shakahola Forest into a national memorial site in honour of people who died in the Paul Mackenzie-led cult, CS Kithure Kindiki says.

In consultation with the local community and the families of the deceased, the forest will be turned into a place of solace and remembrance for those affected.

Prof Kindiki has said the State will begin implementation of the proposed change of use once the ongoing search and rescue operation and the recovery of bodies are concluded.

“This is not a place that can be reverted to farming, ranching and other human activities because the souls of our brothers and sisters, adults and children, that we’ve lost here require much more dignity than that,” he said, adding that the memorial site will ensure that “Kenya and the world never forget that there was this kind of outrage on humanity.”

"Once the investigating agencies clear the place of crime in consultation with the local community and members of the public, we will convene a national congregation of all religious faiths within this vicinity so that the believers can converge in solidarity with our people whom we have lost," he said.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the exhumation of bodies in the land linked to Mackenzie kicked off Tuesday with nine bodies being exhumed.

Locals from Shakahola Centre help dig up graves at Shakahola Forest part of the 800 acres linked with cult leader Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church on June 6, 2023 during the third phase of the exhumation that was witnessed by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media group

The death toll now stands at 251 since the operation kicked off in April.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, said in her daily media briefing that the number of those rescued is at 95 as arrests remain at 35.

"Those that have identified their family members so far are 19 and the DNA samples collected are 93," said Onyancha.