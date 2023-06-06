Govt to charge Shakahola massacre suspects with genocide crimes, Kindiki says

The government is reviewing laws under which to charge Shakahola massacre suspects including under genocide crimes, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday while giving updates on the resumption of the exhumation process following the Shakahola massacre.

The CS also said cult leader Paul Mackenzie extended his activities to cover 3,700 acres of land surrounding his 800-acre parcel in Shakahola

“Evidence available suggests that the Mackenzie’s activities of killing people were beyond 800-acre piece of land, we are looking at the entire 5,000-acre Chakama ranch,” he said.

Prof Kindiki, who was speaking at the Shakahola Command Centre, added that the area, after the completion of investigations, will be converted into a national memorial site.

“Once the scene of crime is cleared, it will be taken over as a national memorial site. The government is in consultation with members of the local community to convert the place into an area of remembrance so generations to come never forget there was this kind of inhumanity here in Shakahola,” said Prof Kindiki.