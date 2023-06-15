Shakahola cult: 46 rescued Mackenzie followers call off hunger strike

64 victims rescued from Shakahola forest land linked to Paul Mackenzie have called off hunger strike after four days detention at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison.

However Feminies Mwoma; one of the victims, will remain at Shimo La Tewa Prison after refusing to comply with court's set conditions including feeding.

The Shanzu Court at the same time ordered they be relocated to a rescue centre. They will undergo a mental assessment on each of the victims and the report to remain confidential.

The court issued the directive after the Office of the Director of Public Prosection (ODPP) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights agreed that the victims required psychological intervention.