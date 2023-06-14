Shakahola death toll hits 318 as 15 more bodies exhumed

15 more bodies were exhumed from Shakahola Forest land linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie on Wednesday bringing the death toll to 318.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that one person was arrested during the operation bringing total arrests to 36.

Ms Onyancha said that 613 people have been reported missing.





Meanwhile Mackenzie, his wife and 28 others have been relocated to Malindi GK Prison.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda issued the directive Wednesday after the State raised fears that most of the suspects were likely to lose their lives after staging hunger strikes inside the police stations, where they had been initially remanded.

"I direct that the weak suspects be taken to the hospital for medical examination and a report be filed before this court," said the magistrate.