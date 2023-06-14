Shakahola death toll hits 318 as 15 more bodies exhumed

Breaking News: Finance Bill 2023 sails through Second Reading

Locals from Shakahola Centre help dig up graves at Shakahola Forest part of the 800 acres linked to Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church in this past photo taken on June 6, 2023.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

15 more bodies were exhumed from Shakahola Forest land linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie on Wednesday bringing the death toll to 318.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that one person was arrested during the operation bringing total arrests to 36.

Ms Onyancha said that 613 people have been reported missing.

Also read: Mackenzie and 29 suspect-accomplices relocated to Malindi GK Prison


Meanwhile Mackenzie, his wife and 28 others have been relocated to Malindi GK Prison.

Shanzu Senior Principal  Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda issued the directive Wednesday after the State raised fears that most of the suspects were likely to lose their lives after staging hunger strikes inside the police stations, where they had been initially remanded.

"I direct that the weak suspects be taken to the hospital for medical examination and a report be filed before this court," said the magistrate.

Also, the magistrate has allowed the suspects to respond to a State application seeking to change their custodial venue from police stations to prison.

