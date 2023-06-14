Shock as hunger-striking Mackenzie followers faint in court, state fears may die in custody

Sixteen followers of Shakahola cult leader Paul Makcernzie, who are being held in custody, are growing extremely weak after nearly two weeks on hunger strike, a Mombasa court was told on Wednesday.

Senior Prosecution Counsel Jami Yamina told the court that only Mackenzie and his assistant Smart Mwakalama are eating normally.

“The rest went into hunger strike 10 days ago and have refused to eat or drink water. We are fearing that some of these respondents will lose their lives while in custody.

"We must deal with this matter now because we are not sure if these people will be alive the next day,” Yamina said.

One of the suspects in the dock at the Shanzu Law Courts on June 14, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie (centre) arrives in court on June 14, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group