Public participation on review of religious organisations to start

The Presidential Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organisations will hold public participation forums across the country starting June 13 in Kilifi County.

According to a notice in one of the local dailies, Taskforce Chairperson Rev Mutava Musyimi said they will conduct the exercise and submit a report within six months to identify the legal, institutional and governance gaps that have allowed religious extremist organisations, sects, cults and other similar outfits in the country to engage in practices that are harmful to the health and safety of individuals.

The taskforce, which was appointed by President William Ruto through a Kenya Gazette Notice (5661) of 5 May 2023, will also seek to formulate proposals on the legal, institutional and governance changes needed to prevent religious extremists, cults and sects from perpetrating or promoting acts that are detrimental to national values.

The commission, led by Mutava Musyimi, will also formulate proposals on civic education and additions to school curricula to sensitise Kenyans to the dangers of religious extremism.

The team is also expected to formulate methods to identify ways of avoiding or leaving such organisations.

"The task force will formulate proposals on standards and minimum certification requirements for religious organisations and their leaders to be allowed to register and operate in their communities," the release said.

The 15-member panel, which brings together leaders from many denominations, will submit its report to the President, who will adopt it to guide the operation of religious institutions.

Other members of the task force are Bishop Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church International, Bishop Eli Rop of Sayare TV and Radio, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nakuru and family lawyer Judy Thongori.

Also on the team are Rev Alphonse Kanga of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa, Dr Faridun Abdalla, Mr Musili Wambua, Mr Charles Kanjama, Mr Joseph Wabwire, Ms Mary Awour Kitegi, Ms Leah Kasera, Ms Nancy Murega, Mr Wilson Wanyanga, Mr Martin Ndiwa Talian and Ms Maria Goretti Nyariki.

The review of the current laws and regulations governing religion will help tame rogues who prey on vulnerable individuals and groups.

It will formulate proposals for a mechanism for the public to report such cases.

"The Task Force should formulate proposals for a framework for regulation, annual reporting, compliance, monitoring and enforcement applicable to religious organisations, including public declarations of governance structures, programmes, charitable activities, commercial ventures and general sources of funding," it reads in part.

The panel is also expected to recommend measures to be taken against religious leaders involved in cults, extremism or occultism.

The Presidential Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organisations comes at a time when the country is coming to terms with the revelation of mass graves that left over 240 people dead in Shakahola Forest, Malindi, Kilifi County.

The 243 people are believed to have starved to death or been killed as a result of the teachings of Mr Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the leader of the Good News International Church, while over 610 others are missing.

Mr Mackenzie is currently in police custody for the next 6 days before a decision is made on whether the court will grant an extended 60-day remand, as requested by the prosecution on 7 June.