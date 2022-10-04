Uganda distances itself from Museveni son tweets on capturing Narobi

Uganda has distanced itself from Yoweri Museveni son- Muhoozi Kainerugaba tweets about capturing Nairobi, says the country is committed to peaceful coexistence with Kenya.

In a statement, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry said that it had noted the debate that was ongoing on social media in respect of Kenya and its neighbor Uganda and that it treasured the strong bilateral relationships between the two countries.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasize that the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relationships between the people and the Government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East Africa community,” the statement read in part.

“To this end, the Government of the Republic of Uganda wished to reiterate its commitment to good neighborliness, peaceful co-existence and cooperation,” the statement added.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi who is the Ugandan Military Commander of Land Forces tweeted that he only needed two weeks to capture Nairobi, Kenya.

The Twitter meltdown from Mr Muhoozi threatens to lead into an embarrassing diplomatic tiff for the two neighboring countries.

After we create our East African Federation. President Museveni will be President, Afande Ruto will be Vice President, My brother Uhuru will be Foreign Affairs Minister. I just want to be CDF of the East African forces. 😊 pic.twitter.com/4hDOjP7Fn8 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 4, 2022

It all started by Mr Muhoozi blaming retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he refers to as his big brother for not contesting for a third term in the August 8, 2022 General elections.

According to him, retired President Kenyatta could have easily won the election.

"My only problem with my big brother is that he did not stand for a third term. We would have won easily," he wrote on Twitter.

However, this could not be possible as the Kenyan constitution only allows a Head of State to serve for only two terms.

Mr Muhoozi on the night of Monday, October 3, 2022, went ahead and said that the two countries should work together but Kenyans were not convinced.

“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let us work together to make East Africa great!” he posted on Twitter.

Union is a MUST! No honourable men can allow these artificial, colonial borders anymore. If we our generation has men then these borders must fall! pic.twitter.com/60E9nzKIqI — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 4, 2022

The Ministry said that the Government of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments.

It further reiterated that the cordial relationship between the two nations still existed and assured Kenyans that all was in harmony.

Toned down

This comes hours after the incoming Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua held a meeting with Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Dr Hassan Galiwango.

Dr Mutua assured Kenyans that there was no cause for alarm.

“This morning I shared a social cup of tea with Amb. Dr Hassan Galiwango - Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya. We discussed interesting matters. Mambo iko Sawa,” Dr Mutua said.

Later on, General Muhoozi toned down and said that the comments were just but a joke.

He also said that both the neighbouring countries are still working on the ambition to unite the East Africa Community (EAC).

“Union is a must. No honourable men can allow these artificial, colonial borders anymore. If our generation has men then these borders must fall,” Gen Muhoozi claimed.

He went on to state that upon formation of the union, his father President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the president.