Chilling: Museveni’s son Muhoozi says he needs two weeks to 'capture Nairobi'

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba Monday went on a Twitter meltdown, warning that he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Nairobi.

In what could turn into an embarrassing diplomatic tiff for the neighbouring country, Muhoozi, who serves as the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) posted a series of controversial tweets about Kenya, Uganda's neighbour to the East.

He started by blaming retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he refers to as his “big brother”, for not contesting for a third term in the August 2022 polls, adding the retired president could have easily won the election.

"My only problem with my big brother is that he did not stand for a third term. We would have won easily," he wrote on Twitter.

Former president Kenyatta was barred by the Kenyan constitution from contesting for a third term.

But Muhoozi, 48, suggests Mr Kenyatta, who handed over power to President William Ruto on September 13, 2022, should have changed the constitution to remain in power.

"Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us (Uganda), there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!"

Not done, Muhoozi sensationally claimed on the same platform he needs a fortnight to topple President Ruto's government.

Capture Nairobi

“It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

He went on: "I'm happy that members of our district in Kenya, have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It's still 2 weeks to Nairobi! After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?"

It was not immediately clear whether or not he was in charge of his Twitter account.

Incidentally, President Museveni, 78, has twice benefitted from a change of the constitution to rule Uganda for close to four decades.

This includes the move to remove the term and age limits from the constitution.

Muhoozi has also belittled opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, saying he will never rule Uganda.

“Kabobi should know that we will never allow him to be President of this country!” wrote Muhoozi.

The controversial Muhoozi has emerged as a favourite to succeed his father if and when he chooses to retire.

Bobi Wine contested against Museveni in 2021 and emerged second.