Lt-Gen Muhoozi in Rwanda on second trip in two months

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba when he visited Kigali to meet President Paul Kagame. He arrived in Kigali on Monday for his second visit to Rwanda in two months.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Twitter
monitor

By  Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arrived in Rwanda's capital Kigali on Monday, his second trip to the neighbouring country in less than two months.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.