Uganda People’s Defence Forces: Muhoozi still in the military

Muhoozi Kainerugaba

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2016 The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
  • Gen Kainerugaba on Tuesday boasted that “he and his soldiers have achieved so much” during the years of service.
  • Since dropping the bombshell on Tuesday, Gen Kainerugaba’s Twitter account has gone into hibernation.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has not retired from the army.

