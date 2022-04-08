Kenya hands over guns bandits seized from fallen Ugandan soldiers

Kenya on Wednesday handed over guns seized from two Ugandan soldiers shot dead on March 21 by bandits in Moroto, in the north of that country, where Turkana pastoralists had gone in search of pasture and water because of prolonged drought.

This followed the mediation of Turkana community leaders in Uganda.

The two fallen soldiers were providing security for three geologists, who were also shot dead while sampling minerals in the area.

In a tweet five days after the killings, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of land forces in Uganda, warned Turkana pastoralists to leave Uganda, accusing them of being directly involved.

"If they don't leave Uganda immediately, they will get what they are looking for! We have warned them!" he tweeted.

A high-profile Kenyan delegation comprising the county security committee and Turkana government officials and others met with top Ugandan security officials and local leaders in Lomokori, northern Uganda, to hand over the two guns.

They discussed how to restore peace and security on the border and apologised for the incident.

Former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Governor Josphat Nanok, who was represented by Chief Officer Augustine Lokwang, and Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai described the incident as regrettable.

"We are sorry on behalf of our people. Allow them in an organised way, without guns, to come back to Uganda, where there is pasture and water. Due to the devastating drought, you can't keep a cow in our territory," Mr Munyes said.

Through Mr Lokwang, Governor Nanok said he was personally remorseful and conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Uganda.

“The incident goes against the spirit of the Kenya-Uganda Memorandum of Understanding signed by both governments in September 2019 in Moroto, Uganda,” he said.

The governor said his administration is committed to working with the Uganda minister of Karamoja affairs on programmes that would prevent such incidents from happening.

He appealed to Turkana pastoralists from Lokiriama, Urum, Letea and Songot villages, who primarily rely on Uganda for pasture and water during drought, to observe the conditions issued by that country

"I also appeal to Ugandan authorities to allow the return of law-abiding Turkana pastoralists into Uganda to alleviate the suffering on the Kenyan side," Governor Nanok said.

Lokiriama/Lorengippi ward MCA Patrick Imana said his people are the most affected as Lokiriama and Urum villages don't have adequate water and pasture for large numbers of livestock, especially cattle.

Brig-Gen Joseph Balikuddembe of Uganda, however, said some Turkana pastoralists do not heed the call not to cross into Uganda with firearms.

"Whenever Turkana crosses into Uganda, they arm our Karamajong pastoralists, a community that was completely disarmed. Those we have arrested with firearms say they get the guns from Kenyans," Mr Balikuddembe said.

But the Ugandan authorities appreciated the return of the firearms, saying the gesture demonstrated a commitment to peace in the borderlands of Kenya and Uganda.