Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Museveni 's son and Uganda's cagey heir apparent

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Ugandan Commander of Land Forces, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His dizzying career trajectory saw him promoted to brigadier and put in charge of Uganda's all-powerful Special Forces Command, before his elevation to major general in 2016.
  • He currently leads Uganda's land forces and serves as a high-profile presidential adviser on special operations -- a role that extends into the political sphere.

At 47, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, has spent half his life hitting out at claims that he plans to succeed his father. His critics have been beaten, jailed or forced into exile. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.