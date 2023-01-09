Ruto moves NTSA back to Transport Ministry

President William Ruto has issued an Executive Order reverting the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to Transport Ministry from Interior.

Plans to move the agency to the Interior Ministry began about four years ago. At the time, the government said the move would enhance operations and facilitate smooth coordination of services.

It also argued that the main actors at NTSA such as police and prison staff who make number plates are in the Interior ministry.

The Executive Order has also has also put Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in charge of coffee sector reforms. This comes just weeks after the DP vowed to ruthlessly deal with and dismantle cartels in the coffee, tea, and milk subsectors starting this year.

Additionally, President Ruto has put Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in charge of the Government Delivery Services, an agency that replaces the Presidential Delivery Unit.