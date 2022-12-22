DP Gachagua vows to dismantle cartels in tea, milk and coffee sector

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to ruthlessly deal with and dismantle cartels in the coffee, tea, and milk subsectors starting January next year.

Mr Gachagua, in usual abrasive style, said some cartels are currently controlling the three subsectors and had for many years dictated operational terms, putting them on notice that their time is up and they will no longer be allowed to continue impoverishing farmers.

The DP also took on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, accusing it of “State capturing” the subsectors for the benefit of a few individuals.

Mr Gachagua was addressing mourners at Giakaibei village in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri county, during a funeral service of the former area MP Mr Matu Wamae.

“We have been unable to fight these cartels because some of those in previous governments had personal interests in the industry but now we are in charge. They have been involved in coffee, tea and milk business. Starting January this year we are going for them,” he said.

Mr Gachagua exuded confidence that he will succeed in fighting the cartels, arguing that President William Ruto and him have no interest in those subsectors.

“We cannot allow you to continue living on the sweat of the poor farmers. Time for Mt Kenya farmers to benefit from their labour is during Ruto's administration. If it does not happen this time, it will never happen. Next year, I will be rolling up my sleeves to ensure that reforms happen in those sectors,” Mr Gachagua vowed.

The DP vowed to protect the interests of the people of Mt Kenya region as an appreciation for electing him and Dr Ruto in the August 9 General Election.

“I will not dare sleep and allow anyone to oppress my people in this region. You may not understand how you enriched the esteem of the Kikuyu nation by electing Dr Ruto as a way of fulfilling the promise we had with him. That respect we earned as a community globally will last for over 200 years to come,” Mr Gachagua.

Country's economy

He praised the late Wamae for helping in reviving the Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) and resisting attempts by milk cartels to dominate the dairy industry.

“The President has told me this morning that if Matu Wamae managed to transform KCC that was at the verge of crumbling down, then his government is determined to improve the country’s economy which we found dilapidated,” Mr Gachagua said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga appealed to the Mt Kenya region to remain solidly behind the DP.

“As a community, we must stick with you (Gachagua) to show us the way. If we don’t speak in one voice, we will not prosper. We must always remember that we ought to support one of us so that we tap more development from the national government,” Mr Kahiga said.a

During this year’s election campaigns, the Kenya Kwanza government, while hunting for votes in Mt Kenya region, promised to revamp the three subsectors and promised farmers a guaranteed minimum returns for the sector which is the economic mainstay of the region.

The DP’s brother, the late first Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, tried to organise the industry in Nyeri by bypassing the cartels at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange in the hope of selling coffee through direct sales so that farmers would get better prices but the cartels fought back viciously.

Some farmers in Othaya and Meru have managed to bypass the cartels by establishing their own mills and acquiring marketing licenses.