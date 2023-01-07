NTSA's Christopher Kinyua appointed new National Registration Bureau boss

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) director Christopher Kinyua Wanjau is the new secretary for the National Registration Bureau.

Mr Kinyua, who has been working for the NTSA as the director for motor vehicle registration and licensing, succeeds Mr Reuben Kimotho, who proceeds on retirement after 16 years of service at the bureau within the Ministry of Interior's State department for Citizen Services.

A career administrator and government employee, Mr Kinyua is credited with the digitization of NTSA services and overseeing the rolling out of digital driving licenses.

"His wealth of experience in leadership, governance and technology compounded with training is expected to see the expansion of services for the registration of persons in the country," read part of an internal memo announcing his appointment.

Before working for the NTSA, Kinyua held various positions in government agencies. He worked as the head of Thika Municipality and also as the Deputy County Commissioner of Thika in Kiambu county, and Eldoret West in Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Kimotho, in his farewell speech to his former colleagues, said he was very confident that his successor would steer a strong team with the capacity to deliver good services to the citizenry and to move the department to even higher levels.