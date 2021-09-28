40,000 Huduma Namba cards uncollected in Meru

Thousands of identification documents are lying uncollected at the Meru Huduma Centre.

There are at least 40,000 Huduma Namba cards, 1,500 birth certificates and 1,000 driving licences.

Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye said despite the government's effort in ensuring that services were devolved to all levels of administration, it was baffling that Kenyans were not keen on enjoying the same.

"It beats logic that somebody can apply for a document which is processed within a short period of time only for the same to lie at the centre for up to one year awaiting collection. We appeal to people who applied for the documents to collect them," she said.

She spoke on Monday at the centre when she assessed the delivery of services.

The PS was accompanied by Meru county commissioner Karuku Ngumo and other officials.

Asked what the problem was in instances where individuals were being asked to collect Huduma Namba cards from stations they had not registered, the PS said those were "technical errors", which could easily be rectified.

"Those incidents are isolated and if they are brought to our attention it will not take more than 24 hours for the card to be transferred to the right station. That should not be used as an excuse," she said.

However, some residents blamed the backlog on the frequent closure of the centre due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Jackline Kawira, a local, said three of her relatives had travelled to Meru town on several occasions only to find their documents were not ready.

"When people go to the centre and find that their documents are not ready due to the slowdown in activities as a result of closures they give up and decide they will come back when operations are normalised," said Ms Kawira.

Although the government has maintained that the processing of the cards was complete, other residents said they had not received text messages alerting them that their cards were ready for collection.

The situation in Isiolo is, however, different with only 78 Huduma Namba cards uncollected.

At least 32,851 cards have been issued out according to County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.

The uncollected birth certificates that accumulated between July and September this year are 1,181 while only 13 death certificates lay idle at the offices.

Returned for rectification

Nationally, at least 10 million Kenyans have been issued with Huduma Namba cards across the country.

According to the Director of the National Registration Bureau Reuben Kimotho, the government was determined to ensure that every citizen acquires the vital document.

He asked those who have not applied for the cards to do so as soon as possible.

"We are still issuing the cards and as many Kenyans as possible should apply," he told residents at General Kassam Stadium in Kirinyaga county during a peace meeting convened by Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho.

Mr Kimotho admitted that some cards have errors and they should be returned for rectification.