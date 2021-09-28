40,000 Huduma Namba cards uncollected in Meru

Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye said despite the government's effort in ensuring that services were devolved to all levels of administration, it was baffling that Kenyans were not keen on enjoying the same.

By  Gitonga Marete  &  Waweru Wairimu

Thousands of identification documents are lying uncollected at the Meru Huduma Centre.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.