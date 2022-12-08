The most dangerous stretches for Kenyan drivers

At least 4,104 people have died in road accidents this year, according to statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The number is a four percent increase compared to the 3,947 who perished in accidents last year.

This year’s deaths were recorded from 18,474 accidents. Those who died were 1,486 pedestrians, drivers (378), passengers (721), pillion passengers (377), pedal cyclists (56) and 1,085 motorcyclists.

In Nakuru alone, 228 accidents were recorded since January this year.

Twenty five people died in road accidents within Nakuru County and 33 were left nursing injuries.

As the festive season sets in, it comes with increased number of travelers and so public service vehicles take advantage to overload and speed to cash in on the craze, and end up endangering lives in the process.

In the past few years, the cruel hand of road accidents has perpetually claimed lives of many Kenyans, leaving a good number still writhing in pain and injuries.

In most of these cases, drivers have been blamed for careless driving and failure to observe some essential traffic rules.

Some drive under the influence of alcohol and are unable to make proper judgment and make the right decision leading to accidents.

The presence of numerous passengers during this festive season also attribute to road accidents as drivers hike the fare and strive to make as many trips as possible to satisfy their greed for more money.

The poor state of roads cannot be left out as most of the roads in Kenya are not well maintained and labeled.

The presence of potholes, sharp corners, and much more cause road safety hazard.

NTSA has listed some of the accident black spots along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway, where you could die this festive season.

The Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway is among the key roads that have previously experienced accidents in Kenya, during the festive season.

The busy highway is part of the Northern Corridor which is the important connection to Western Kenya and the artery that connects Kenya and the landlocked countries of Uganda, Southern Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.

The road is used for transporting most of the West-bound cargo from the Port of Mombasa and Nairobi.

Black spots dotting the highway include Karai, where 40 people perished in 2017, Kinungi, Mbaruk, Gilgil and St Mary’s area all along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Other black spots lie on the notorious accident prone Salgaa section that stretches from Sobea, Salgaa, Migaa, Sachangwan and Mau Summit as well as Jolly Farm and Mukinyai areas.

The mention of Salgaa sends an involuntary chill down the spines of motorists and travelers journeying along the highway, owing to the harrowing reports of countless deaths and scores of victims maimed from the carnages along the stretch in the past years.

The series of accidents along the stretch prompted the government to initiate construction of a dual carriage way, which finally tamed the road carnage along the stretch.

There are also plans to upgrade the entire Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit and make it a dual carriageway under a Public Private Partnership(PPP).

List of the black spots along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway:

1. Kinungi–Karai–Naivasha–Gilgil Toll Station

40 people perished in a horrific accident at Karai area in 2017. Last week, on September 1, six people died on the section of the highway at Nyakairo trading centre, along the notorious Kinungi stretch in Naivasha in an accident involving a Nissan matatu and a lorry. Ten other passengers sustained serious injuries in the horrific crash and were taken to the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital. Accidents along this stretch have been blamed on speeding and careless driving.

2. Gilgil–St Marys–Mbaruk road section

Pedestrians make up the majority of casualties at this spot, with cases being attributed to speeding and careless overtaking by motorists. Accidents in the section of the road have in the past claimed several lives.

3. Gilgil-Nakuru-Kasambara-Kikopey

The accidents along this stretch have been attributed to speeding and careless overtaking.

4. Ngata bridge-Sobea

Speeding, careless driving and overtaking by motorists have claimed several lives on this particular spot.

5. Sobea-Salgaa-Migaa-Sachangwan-Kibunja

Salgaa or ‘highway to hell’, a reputation earned from the scores of lives claimed by this highway, is still arguably the most feared black spot on Kenyan roads. The Sobea-Salgaa section is a straight stretch with no bend; presenting a temptation for most motorists to speed and overtake carelessly.

The stretch poses a great risk for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Speeding and careless overtaking are predominantly the cause of the series of accidents in the area orchestrated mostly by trucks ferrying goods and public service vehicles.

The dual-carriage way construction initiated by the government, distinct lanes for motorists and replacement of vandalized road signs by KeNHA have since tamed Salgaa’s blood thirst.

6. Sachangwan-Mau Summit

Freewheeling by trucks, speeding and careless overtaking characterise accidents reported at this spot.

7. Timboroa and Makutano junction - Burnt Forest section

Speeding and careless overtaking top causes of accidents on this section of the highway.

An oil tanker accident in 2009 killed nearly 200 people at Sachangwan area along the same highway.

Motorists should also be more careful while using Nakuru-Timboroa-Burnt Forest especially on Timboroa-Danger, Salgaa-GSU camp, Makutano Junction-Eldama Ravine, Kahoya-Timboroa, Equator-King’ero among other dangerous spots.

All road users; motorists, cyclists and pedestrians using the Nairobi -Nakuru-Eldoret highway are advised to be wary of the blackspots and practice safe road use.

Other deadliest blackspots across the country:

In Central Kenya, Kiganjo-Naru Moru Road, Kibirigwi-Sagana, Limuru-Uplands, Thika Blue Post - Sagana Bridge Road and Kiriaini-Murang’a Road,Nyeri – Nyahururu Road,Kiambu – Muthaiga Road are some of the leading killer sections in the region.

Black spots in Nyanza include Awasi-Ahero Road, Kiboswa-Kisumu Road, Daraja Mbili-Bondo Junction, Oyugis-Katitu Road and Migori-Kakrao Road. Other notorious spots are Gucha Bridge, Migori Township, Ogembo Nyanguso Road, Kisii Township Main Road, Mwembe Area Kisii Town and Kisii Daraja Mbili.

In Western, one is likely to die in a road crash on the Mbale-Vihiga Road section, Kakamega-Chavakali Road, Kakamega-Mumias-Makunga, Kakamega-Lubao-Webuye, Kambi Ya Mwanza Ejinya Corner and Matayos, among other notorious sections.

In Coast, frequent road accidents occur at Tsavo-Maungu-Voi section, Wundanyi-Mwatate, Maungu-Tsavo East Gate Road, Maktau-Taveta Road, Mazeras-Miritini Road, Kilifi-Vipingo Road, Kibarani-Changamwe-Makande,Konza Junction To Salama Road Section – Mombasa/Nrb At Chumvi Area,Salama - Sultan Hamud Road Section,Mtito To Tsavo River Stretch among other black spots.

In Nairobi County, Thika Road and Waiyaki Way are blackspots.