Ruto warns funders of youth protests, singles out Ford Foundation

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to foreign entities for allegedly undermining Kenya’s stability and democracy.

Speaking in Nakuru on Monday, President Ruto cautioned against any attempts at revolution and anarchy, saying his administration will not tolerate such actions in the country.

The President accused foreign sponsors and organizers of anti government protests of instigating unrest, specifically singling out the American-based Ford Foundation.

The Head of State said those behind the planned anarchy will face the full force of the law.

“Kenya is a democratic country governed by the rule of law and run by democratically elected leaders. We cannot run our country through anarchy or revolution. We will ensure that whoever is sponsoring the protests is met with the full force of the law,” said President Ruto in Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

He further condemned those he claimed were influencing the youth to cause violence and mayhem.

“Our youth are not available for retrogressive assignments. Those sponsoring them to cause violence and mayhem must be ashamed of themselves. We ask the Ford Foundation to explain to Kenyans its role in the recent protests. If they (Ford Foundation) are not interested in democracy in Kenya, they should either style up or ship out. We will call out all those who are bent on rolling back our hard-won democracy,” he added.

While the Ford Foundation is yet to officially respond to the president’s assertions, an email response from their press office indicated that they would be in touch with the press ‘shortly’.

“Thank you for contacting the Ford Foundation Press Line. If you are a member of the press, someone will be in touch shortly.“

The response was however not given by the time of publication of this article.

At the same time, President Ruto has called on all Kenyans to maintain peace and focus on the country's development.

He expressed regret over the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which was withdrawn following nationwide protests, stating that the bill’s rejection had disrupted his development plans, including a Sh130 billion allocation towards infrastructure projects.

Other than withdrawing the Bill, President has since dissolved his Cabinet and initiated a raft of budget cuts.

President Ruto further reiterated that he intends to form an all-inclusive Cabinet that will bring all Kenyans together.

“I am ready, I am willing, and I am prepared to consult with other leaders. If someone does not want to work with me, I will not force them because Kenya is a democratic country,” he said.

Regarding the recovery of several bodies in Kware, Nairobi, the President assured the country that all the perpetrators will be brought to book.

The President was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi among others.

Mr Gachagua pledged to support President Ruto to achieve his manifesto while at the same time thanking him for the changes he made in his Cabinet.

Mr Gachagua noted that the President has kept his promise to the people of promoting peace in the country.