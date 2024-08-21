Why cohabiting will cost Egerton students more than renting a flat in Nakuru city

Egerton University students who share rooms will have to pay more after the institution announced a significant increase in hostel fees and damage charges.

The new rules, announced by Chief Halls Officer Judith Ofula on Sunday, will see the cost of sharing a room rise to Sh10,000 per student, or Sh20,000 for a couple.

This new fee is now comparable to renting a two-bedroom apartment in Nakuru City's middle-class estates of Racetrack, Section 58 or Naka.

Previously, students could choose to stay in hostels with fees ranging from Sh2,500 at Hollywood Hostels, the cheapest, to Sh6,600 at Thortons Hostels, the most expensive.

However, with the new fees, the cost of living in university hostels has skyrocketed.

Damage charges have also been introduced.

A light bulb holder or socket now carries a fine of Sh1,000, up from Sh100, although the actual market price for such fittings is between Sh50 and Sh300.

The new regulations also impose fines for various offences.

Cooking in hostels, previously banned to reduce electricity costs, will now result in eviction and a fine of Sh5,000.

Boiling water is now charged at Sh2,000, double the previous Sh1,000, and subletting rooms or hosting visitors costs Sh10,000 each.

Damage to furniture and equipment has also been increased.

Breaking a table now costs Sh4,500 (up from Sh3,000), a chair Sh2,000 (up from Sh500) and tampering with curtains Sh2,000 (up from Sh1,500).

Damaging a mattress requires payment at market rates, ranging from Sh5,508 to Sh17,400 depending on size and quality. A good 6-inch mattress in Kenya costs between Sh5,508 and Sh12,600 for a 3 by 6 foot mattress, while a 3.5 by 6 foot mattress costs between Sh5,228 and Sh14,799 and a 4 by 6 foot mattress costs between Sh6,750 and Sh17,400.

Additional charges include Sh5,000 for painting defaced rooms, Sh2,000 for broken windows and Sh4,000 for damaged bins.

Small items such as wastepaper baskets and hand brooms are now charged at Sh500 and Sh500 respectively, while the dismantling of beds has increased from Sh1,500 to Sh2,000.

Business activities in rooms will now be penalised at Sh5,000, up from Sh3,000.

School visits and educational tours have also been affected, with fees for secondary schools and non-visitors doubling from Sh200 to Sh400 and Sh500 respectively.

The increase in fees and damage charges, announced on Sunday night, has come as a shock to many students, especially amid a growing trend of cohabitation to reduce the cost of living. The fee hike was approved on August 2 during the 198th meeting of the University Council.

However, students have expressed their frustration with the new fees.

"When students live together and share resources, they thrive. This increase is unbelievable. The management seems to have run out of ideas to stabilise the financial situation," said a third-year student.

Another second-year student questioned the rationale behind the increased costs, citing the cold temperatures in Njoro and the potential health risks associated with inadequate heating.

"If the university management increases the cost of boiling water in our rooms, do they want us to die in our rooms? Njoro is a cold place and science tells us that in such conditions, cold air inflames the lungs and reduces circulation, increasing the risk of respiratory problems such as asthma attacks," said another second-year student.

The financial strain on Egerton University has led to these drastic measures as the institution struggles to manage its budget and maintain its facilities.