Crisis as 18 female Shakahola suspects reject medication for serious illnesses

The Shimo La Tewa Women’s Prison has revealed the dire situation facing detainees who were linked to the Shakahola deaths, saying many of them are ailing but unwilling to get medical attention.

The Mombasa Court was informed on Wednesday, September 11, that more than 18 female suspects at the prison have declined to take medication despite being diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, including pneumonia.

The officer in charge of the correctional facility, Senior Superintendent of Police Silvensia Oyugi, told the court that efforts to provide the suspects with medical care have been unsuccessful.

“The suspects do not accept anything related to medicine. Even those diagnosed with pneumonia have rejected medication, believing that prayer will heal them,” the officer told Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku.

According to the officer, more than 18 female suspects are sick and are also experiencing persistent cough and vomiting.

Some have also been diagnosed with toothaches, while others is suffering from a serious skin condition.

“About 18 female suspects were taken to the prison health facility for a medical checkup, but they refused to be examined,” said the officer.

Ms Oyugi told the court that one of the suspects rejected her plea to take medication for pneumonia, being adamant that prayer would heal her.

“We use funds to purchase the prescribed medicine for the suspects, but they don’t want anything to do with medication,” said the officer.

She explained that the suspects were diagnosed both at the health facility within the prison and the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where medical professionals faced significant challenges dealing with them.

Ms Oyugi revealed this crisis when she appeared in court to address allegations of mistreatment and physical abuse towards the suspects which had been raised earlier through their lawyer.

She denied that any of the suspects had been abused by her officers and claimed that it was the suspects who had turned violent against the wardens.

“In fact, it is the suspects who are constantly abusing the officers, referring to them as maids. One of my officers was physically attacked by one of the accused, who bit his hand. The accused had been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, so we had to put the officer on medication (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) for 28 days. The officer is now stressed,” said Ms Oyugi.

The women’s prison chief stated that this incident occurred sometime in July.

The officer informed the court that none of the female suspects had been harassed, either by being stripped naked or inappropriately touched, adding that searches conducted on them are done respectfully and in private.

“Searches are conducted when the suspects leave the prison to attend court sessions and when they return. I am a woman; I cannot allow such shameful acts to occur. I would be a lesser woman if I permitted a female suspect to be undressed or forced to remove their essential clothing while leaving the prison,” she said while being assisted by Litigation Counsel Emmanuel Makuto from the Office of the Attorney General.

Regarding the allegations that the women were forced to lie on the bare floor, the officer stated that the facility has in excess of 58 beds and mattresses, making it untrue that anyone would be sleeping on the floor.

She stated that the remand prison where the suspects are held has a capacity of up to 200 inmates, while the current number of women detained is 142.

“There is no solitary confinement in our prison, so no one is being isolated. What occurred is segregation, which was recommended to help the suspects with persistent coughs recover before mixing with others,” said the officer.

While being questioned by the suspects' lawyer Lawrence Obonyo, the officer denied any use of force against the suspects or that any of them had been denied a bucket to relieve themselves or an opportunity to be visited by their family.

She mentioned that the suspects are housed in cells equipped with facilities for their hygiene.

“Therefore, no suspect needs a bucket to relieve herself,” she stated.

The officer also noted that Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie’s wife, Rhoda Mumbua, is the most visited remandee and that the claims she has been blocked from seeing her relatives are false.

Ms Oyugi explained that it was only in May that she denied her the chance to privately meet with a male advocate who had come to visit her in prison.

“There was a time she was visited by an advocate and requested to meet privately. This is against our rules. The defence counsel was male, so I was not comfortable with that request. That is when Ms Mumbua began to complain,” she clarified.

However, she stated that none of the suspects had filed a formal complaint against her or any of her officers for her to initiate an investigation.

Through their advocate, the suspects complained of mistreatment, including beatings, denial of essential hygiene facilities, and other inhumane acts.

They informed the court that they had staged a hunger strike for over a week to express their dissatisfaction with the treatment they received from the prison authorities.

"The suspects are enduring actual beatings, verbal abuse, and inhumane treatment," Mr Obonyo stated.

The court will issue its direction on Thursday, September 12.

Mackenzie and 94 others have been charged with 283 counts of manslaughter. They are accused of killing more than 429 followers of the Good News International church in the Shakahola forest.