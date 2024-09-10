Court summons Shimo La Tewa Women’s Prison boss over alleged harassment of Shakahola massacre suspects

A Mombasa Court has summoned the officer in charge of Shimo La Tewa Women’s Prison to clarify on allegations that female suspects in Shakahola massacre cases are being harassed and beaten while in detention.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on Monday instructed the officer to investigate and submit a report to the court detailing the situation of the women remandees.

“The officer is hereby summoned to appear in this court physically to respond to the allegations raised by the suspects through their advocate,” said the magistrate.

Mr Ithuku stated that the allegations were very serious and dismissed the State’s suggestion that the suspects should follow proper procedures to address their complaints.

The court emphasised that it has the mandate to protect the accused persons, asserting that being in jail does not imply that the suspects are being punished.

Shakahola suspects being detained at the Shimo La Tewa Women's prison were on hunger strike, protesting against mistreatment.

Lawyers for the accused on Monday said some of the suspects had not eaten for the last nine days to register their disappointment with the manner in which the prison authorities had been treating them.

Through their lawyer Lawrence Obonyo, the suspects told Mr Ithuku that they are suffering at the hands of prison wardens.

"The suspects are experiencing actual beatings, verbal abuse, inhumane addresses and physical violence," said Mr Obonyo.

He added that one of the suspects, Alice Aboke, had been physically beaten, forced to spend the night on the floor and denied adequate food.

"At her age, she was stripped naked in front of other remandees and the officers just to show her that she is nobody. She has a swollen face. She is of an advanced age and what she is being subjected to is not only inhumane but illegal," said the advocate.

The court also heard that the suspects were abused during meal times, where they were constantly reminded of their children and relatives who died in the forest.

"When food is served, they are being reminded that they starved their children to death so they do not deserve to eat," the lawyer said.

The court heard that most of these accused persons who have gone on hunger strike are protesting against mistreatment by the prison wardens and that their fasting has nothing to do with religion.

"For the last eight days Ms Alice has not had anything to eat. This is not fasting in the name of religion but it's a protest so that their rights are protected," said Mr Obonyo.