Cracking under pressure: The mental health toll on Kenya’s future leaders

In the bustling halls of Kenya's universities, a silent struggle unfolds. Behind the eager faces and dreams of a brighter future lies a crisis unseen yet profound. As dawn breaks over Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu among other Kenyan towns hosting universities, thousands of students wake to a day filled not just with lectures and exams, but with a weight far heavier than their textbooks.

Paul Wanda, student Kenyatta University. Photo credit: Pool

“I never realised how overwhelming university life could be," confides Paul, a Second Year student at Kenyatta University. "Balancing exams, assignments, and my social life is stressful. Sometimes, I just feel like I'm not coping well. The constant pressure to stay on top of my grades and work part-time has really taken a toll on me."

These young minds, the nation's hope for tomorrow, are caught in a relentless tug-of-war between ambition and despair, their resilience tested daily by a perfect storm of economic hardship, academic pressure, and societal expectations.

In a country where education is seen as the golden ticket out of poverty, university students find themselves trapped in a paradox. The very path meant to uplift them often becomes a source of overwhelming stress. From the crushing burden of school fees to the cut-throat competition for limited job prospects, these young adults navigate a minefield of challenges that threaten not just their academic success, but their very sense of self.

Glory Princess, student Kibabii University. Photo credit: Pool

For Glory Princess, a First Year student at Kibabii University, adapting to university life has proven more challenging than anticipated. "I thought university would be exciting and fun, but the stress has been intense. Balancing studies with my personal life sometimes feels impossible, and it's affecting my mental health. The pressure to perform well academically while managing all the responsibilities has been challenging. It's easy to feel isolated and like no one really understands what you're going through," she says.

As the sun sets on campuses across Kenya, many students return not to dormitories, but to overpriced, crowded apartments far from the safety of university grounds. Others lie awake in their childhood homes, the weight of their family's sacrifices pressing down on their chests. In the shadows of these sleepless nights, a disturbing trend emerges – a rising tide of depression, anxiety, and in the most heart-breaking cases, suicide.

Mental health

The mental health of university students is becoming an increasingly important issue, prompting a closer look at the factors contributing to their stress and the efforts being made to support them. Student mental health is deteriorating by almost every measure.

The Healthy Minds Study, which gathers information from 373 campuses across the country, found that more than 60 per cent of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health issue during the 2020–2021 school year (Lipson, S. K., et al., Journal of Affective Disorders, Vol. 306, 2022). Additionally, a separate national survey revealed that nearly 75 per cent of students experienced moderate to severe psychological distress (National College Health Assessment, American College Health Association, 2021).

Shina Juma, student Egerton University. Photo credit: Pool

Shina Juma, an 18-year-old First Year student at Egerton University, shares that with the constant pressure of deadlines and responsibilities, she often feels like she's on the verge of burnout.

"I find myself feeling anxious and stressed more often than not. The pressure to perform well and manage my personal life can be really draining. Managing my time effectively is a constant struggle. The stress of trying to keep up with my studies and other obligations is impacting my mental health more than I expected," she says.

Research in Kenya’s public universities has identified high levels of depression and anxiety among students, especially those many students from poor backgrounds. For Nickson Soitah, a student at the University of Nairobi, mental health advocate, and founder of the Okoa Comrade Initiative, mental health is a topic he has acquired some profound insights into through personal experience and advocacy.

Nickson Soitah, a student at the University of Nairobi, founder of the Okoa Comrade Initiative Photo credit: Pool

Reflecting on a particularly challenging period from last year, Nickson faced a series of setbacks that deeply affected his mental well-being. “A time when I struggled with mental health was last year during my second year of university. I faced a challenging period when I was juggling multiple responsibilities. I had started a business that eventually failed, and I threw myself onto the political scene, trying to secure a university seat, but that too did not work out. This situation took a significant toll on me. I had invested a lot of resources, and my academic performance suffered as I hadn't been able to dedicate enough time to study. The exams arrived, and I was unprepared, which made it an especially difficult time for me," he says.

To cope, Nickson turned to hobbies and joined various clubs, which helped him manage stress and maintain a sense of balance. He also found it beneficial to discuss his academic challenges with his lecturers, who provided support and guidance.

In response to the mental health needs he observed, especially among young men in their early 20s, Nickson founded the Okoa Comrade Initiative that addresses mental health issues and supports those in need.

"Although we've made a significant impact, we face challenges, particularly regarding resources. Despite these obstacles, we continue to strive to make a difference and support mental health awareness and well-being in our community," he says.

Stigmatised

The conversation around mental health has evolved significantly. Historically, mental health issues were often misunderstood and stigmatised, leaving many individuals feeling isolated and reluctant to seek help.

According to Lukoye Atwoli, a professor at Aga Khan University Medical College, a significant proportion of the current university student population is grappling with mental health challenges, with approximately 75 per cent affected. This statistic highlights the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support and resources within academic institutions to address and mitigate these issues effectively.

"Adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15 and 25 are particularly vulnerable as they transition into college life, a period often marked by heightened stress and pressure. Consequently, mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse are increasingly prevalent among this age group. Addressing these concerns is crucial to ensuring the well-being and academic success of students during this formative stage of their lives," he says.

Recent reports highlight a troubling trend among university students, with deaths from murder, suicide, and accidents becoming increasingly common. For instance, last year saw 20 students lose their lives to suicide, while numerous others were victims of homicide. A particularly disturbing case involved a First Year student at Daystar University, who was tragically murdered shortly after arriving on campus.

University administrators have identified several factors contributing to this crisis, including high levels of stress, substance abuse, and societal pressures. This aligns with findings from Kenyatta National Hospital in July 2015, which recorded more than 100 suicide attempts among youths aged 18 to 25, many of whom were university students.

According to Cleopa Kinyua, a counselling psychologist, the pressures of academic life, coupled with a lack of emotional support, can lead to significant mental health issues. Students often face depression and anxiety, exacerbated by the stress of exams, deadlines, and the transition to university life.

“Some students turn to alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism for stress and academic pressure. The easy availability of cheap alcohol and drugs, such as cannabis, has contributed to a rise in substance use disorders among the student population,” he says.

University lifestyle

He further notes that the transition from high school to university can be overwhelming, particularly for those unprepared for the rigours of higher education. This can result in poor time management, which leads to increased stress and anxiety, further affecting students' mental health.

"The shift from a structured high school environment to the more independent university lifestyle can be challenging. Students may experience adjustment disorders, struggling to adapt to new freedoms and responsibilities without adequate support systems," he says.

However, he notes that modern communication methods, such as texting and social media, have changed the way students interact. Many students rely on digital communication rather than face-to-face interactions, which can lead to misunderstandings and relationship problems. The inability to gauge emotions and intentions through text can result in frequent breakups and relational stress.

"The shift to predominantly digital communication often leads to a lack of personal connection. Students may struggle with anxiety and depression due to the absence of meaningful, face-to-face interactions that offer emotional support and understanding," he explains.

The Covid-19 pandemic intensified the focus on mental health. Lockdowns, social distancing, and the economic fallout from the pandemic have contributed to a surge in mental health concerns worldwide.

According to a report from the World Health Organisation, the pandemic has led to a 25 per cent increase in anxiety and depression globally. As a result, there is a growing demand for accessible mental health resources and support systems.

Kinyua calls upon universities to increase awareness of mental health issues and provide education for students. Programmes and workshops can help students recognise and manage their mental health challenges.

"Universities should ensure that their counselling departments are staffed by qualified professionals with practical experience. It is important for counsellors to have both academic knowledge and hands-on experience in mental health to effectively support students," he says.

Mr Kinyua adds that institutions should develop structured counselling programmes that involve experts in mental health. This includes not only academic qualifications but also real-world experience to offer comprehensive support to students.

However, as mental health awareness among university students gains prominence, institutions are stepping up to address the rising concerns. At the University of Nairobi (UoN), significant efforts are being made to support students' mental wellbeing, with a range of initiatives designed to provide comprehensive care and support.

According to Lucy Gikundi, assistant dean of students at UoN, the university has observed a notable increase in students seeking mental health services.

"This year, there has been a rise of over 50 per cent in students using our counselling services compared to previous years. We've noticed that when students come back after the long breaks in August or December, there is a considerable increase in those seeking these services. This increase indicates a growing awareness and willingness among students to seek help," says Ms Gikundi. She further notes that the university's approach includes several key strategies, including orientation for new students. “The university emphasises the importance of mental health through awareness campaigns. These sessions inform students about available resources, including the wellness centre at the Dean of Students Office, which offers counselling, conflict management, and sensitisation to issues like substance abuse and relationship challenges," she says.

"The wellness centre serves as a one-stop facility, providing counselling services and mediation for students dealing with academic stress, personal conflicts, and grief. The university also offers specialised programmes for students struggling with academic performance or those dealing with loss."

In addition to individual support, the university has established multiple student-led committees focused on mental health. These include groups dedicated to addressing substance abuse and providing peer support."We believe that mental health issues are multifaceted and require a coordinated approach. For example, let's start with depression. These issues often involve anxiety that requires counselling. Then it will always lead to referrals to psychiatrists at the university services. Therefore, a collaborative effort is needed to support our students, so when we identify a student with a mental health issue that needs medical intervention, we can address it accordingly. We then continue to support the student through the faculty," she explains.

"Emergency situations are handled with urgency and care. The university has a dedicated team of counsellors and security personnel trained to respond to crises. Additionally, a gender desk has been set up to address issues such as gender-based violence and sexual harassment, ensuring that all students receive appropriate support," she adds.

The university's commitment to mental health extends to collaborations with external partners, aiming to enhance awareness and support.

Studies also suggest that during college, approximately 10–30 per cent of students experience depressive tendencies, with some even developing depressive disorders. This is the untold story of Kenya's university students – a tale of resilience, struggle, and the urgent need for change. It's time to shine a light on the mental health crisis brewing in the heart of the nation's future, and to ask: At what cost comes the pursuit of knowledge?

Dr Daniel Eisenberg, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a leading researcher in college student mental health, offers a perspective that resonates globally: "Mental health is perhaps the most important component of academic success. If we want students to achieve their full potential, we need to take seriously the task of creating campus environments that support mental health and well-being."