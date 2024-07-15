Meru, Tharaka Nithi leaders urge President Ruto to appoint Kindiki in next cabinet

Elected leaders from Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties have asked President William Ruto to appoint former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to his next cabinet.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at PCEA Jennifer Njuki Memorial Church in Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency on Sunday, the leaders led by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu and his Meru counterpart Ayubu Bundi said Prof Kindiki was the best performer in the dissolved cabinet.

They said there was no other person from the region who was qualified enough to replace Kindiki.

Governor Njuki said Kindiki had successfully tackled security threats in the country, including banditry and terrorism, which had been a major challenge for many years.

"Kenyans are in support of the dismissals by the president who gave a commitment to the people of Kenya that he will consult with all stakeholders before the appointment of the next cabinet. The CS position that was given to

Kindiki was a regional seat, and as people of Mt Kenya, we have sat and agreed with the leadership that if a position shall be given to Tharaka Nithi, let Kindiki be reinstated as CS, and we believe the President will listen to us," Njuki said.

He pointed out that Kindiki had not been found guilty of abuse of office or any other offence within the Interior ministry, and urged the President not to be incited by the opposition.

"Japhet Koome, the former Inspector General of Police, took full responsibility for any wrongdoing of the National Police Service by resigning. Our President should not accept incitement from Raila Odinga whom I heard saying that Prof Kindiki should be charged for the killings linked to the police," he said.

Mbabu said Kindiki had been rated the best performing CS in Ruto's cabinet on several occasions and that the Tharaka Nithi and Meru county assemblies were pleading with the Head of State to reconsider him.

"We are set to issue a joint statement in support of Kindiki's reinstatement when the President will be picking his next cabinet," he added.

Bundi said the two counties had agreed to work together to unify the region and that Prof Kindiki and Governor Njuki were committed to the cause.

"We have agreed to unite Meru to speak in one language. We have plans to have a consultative meeting with MCAs from Meru and Tharaka Nithi so that we can unify the region for the sake of regional development. As the people of Meru, we also support the call to have Kindiki back in cabinet," he said.

The leaders appreciated the call by the Gen-Zs for a corruption-free country, but condemned politicians who were now using them for political gain.

Mbabu said some county leaders were paying some youths to cause trouble and destroy property.