Profiles: Ruto’s men and women who fell

Prof Kithure Kindiki. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Prof Kindiki was in charge of the powerful Interior and Coordination of the National Government Ministry

Before his appointment, Professor Kindiki served for two terms as the Senator of Tharaka Nithi County from 2013 to 2022. He successfully contested against Rigathi Gachagua as the running mate to Dr Ruto. He was later appointed as CS for Interior.

Prof Kindiki, a former Leader of Majority in the Senate has topped all opinion polls which placed him as the top-performing Cabinet Secretary.

He is credited with bringing normalcy in the restive North Rift, upgrading police fighting capabilities and sending 1,000 officers to help fight gangs in Haiti, the Caribbean Island nation.

Aden Duale

Aden Duale. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

A four-term Member of Parliament and the first Leader of Majority in the National Assembly between 2013 and 2020 was in charge of the Defence Ministry.

The former MP for Dujis and Garissa Township constituencies before President Ruto appointed him to Cabinet.

Mr Duale deployed the Military to support police efforts in restoring peace in the banditry-prone areas of Rift Valley.

During the recent anti-tax and anti-government protests, Mr Duale rushed to the National Assembly and secured approval to deploy the military to help quell youths who had overrun and breached Parliament the day the abandoned Finance Bill, 2024 was hurriedly passed.

Prof Njuguna Ndung’u

Prof Njuguna Ndung’u. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

A two consecutive four-term Central Bank of Kenya governor was picked to head the National Treasury and Economic Planning Ministry at the time the country was facing hard economic times brought about by mounting debt.

Prof Njuguna, a professor of economics, is credited with navigating the country to clear the $ 2 billion (Sh257 billion) Eurobond that was due by June 24, 2024. He is also credited for helping the country stabilise the shilling which had slid to Sh162 against the dollar.





Alice Wahome

Ms Alice Wahome Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The former Kandara MP was picked to head the Water Ministry but a fallout with her Principal Secretary Kiiprono Ronoh saw her moved to the Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Ministry.

The 64-year-old lawyer cum politician is known for hardline political stance and supported Dr Ruto in the 2022 campaigns against an onslaught by the former Jubilee administration.





Ezekiel Machogu





Mr Ezekiel Machogu. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Machogu, a former MP for Nyaribari Chache and the chairperson of the Catering committee in Parliament was appointed CS for Education.

A career administrator struggled with the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), examination cheating and timely disbursements of capitation grants for free primary, secondary, tertiary and university education.





Kipchumba Murkomen

Mr Kipchumba Murkomen.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group





The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Majority Whip was appointed the Transport and Infrastructure CS after securing the seat in the last General Election.

Mr Murkomen has been a subject of public anger for flaunting opulence with Kenyans accusing him of donning expensive attire, a multi-million shillings watch, belt and shoes.

He has also come under public pressure over the handling of the transport docket with Kenyans calling for his resignation over the leading Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) roofs.

The 45-year-old lawyer has filed a petition against Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei over corruption accusations amounting to Ksh.15.3 billion.





Sopian Tuya





Ms Soipan Tuya. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Ms Tuya who holds a Master of Law from the University of Washington, USA served as the Environment Cabinet secretary,

The former Wamen Representative for Narok County also served as a Member of the Speakers Panel in the National Assembly.

She is widely known for successfully helping Kenya host Africa’s first Climate Change Summit in 2023.

Ms Tuya has been leading President Ruto’s pet project to plant 15 billion trees in the next 15 years.





Aisha Jumwa

Ms Aisha Jumwa. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

The former Malindi MP was first appointed to head the Public Service and Gender Ministry before being transferred to Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage

Ms Jumwa, a staunch President Ruto’s supporter in the last campaigns, also served as Commissioner at the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Ms Jumwa was acquitted of charges of misuse of the National Government Constituency Fund (NGCDF) and the alleged murder of a constituent during a mini-election in Malindi. She has been one of the silent Cabinet Secretaries.





Mithika Linturi

Mr Mithika Linturi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Linturi served as MP for Igembe South and Senator for Meru County successfully contested for gubernatorial seat to Kawira Mwangaza.

The outgoing Agriculture Minister recently survived an impeachment motion following the procurement and distribution of fake fertiliser to farmers.

During his tenure as Igembe South MP, Mr Linturi sponsored an impeachment motion against former Cabinet Secretary for Devolution Anne Waiguru. He later failed to turn up to prosecute the motion. Calls for Mr Linturi’s resignation has been mounting until yesterday’s dissolution of the Cabinet.





Simon Chelugui

Mr Simon Chelugui. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Mr Chelugui served as Water Cabinet Secretary and Labour during the ten-year tenure of President William Ruto.

Dr Ruto appointed Mr Chelugui as Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs until his sacking on Thursday.

Moses Kuria

Mr Moses Kuria. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The former Gatundu South MP was entangled in the edible oils saga that saw him moved from the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry to the Public Service, Performance Management and Delivery.

Before he was moved to the Public Service Ministry, Mr Kuria did not accompany President Ruto-led high-profile delegation to the United States.

Mr Kuria vied for Kiambu's gubernatorial seat and lost to Kimani Wamatangi having served in the National Assembly for two terms. He was the vice chairperson of the Transport Committee.





Ababu Namwamba

Mr Ababu Namwamba. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The former Budalangi MP is best remembered for refusing to take his oath of office by swearing allegiance to former President, the late Mwai Kibaki.

A longtime ally turned foe of former Prime Minister Raila, Mr Namwamba was appointed to head the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The 48-year-old, who served as Chief Administrative Secretary for Foreign Affairs in President Kenyatta's administration, came under heavy criticism in the National Assembly over management of the ministry.

This followed claims the team that travelled to Tunisia for the beach games and that the team that went to Trinidad and Tobago wore fake uniforms and shoes, knockoffs from Nairobi’s River road.

Davis Chirchir





Mr Davis Chirchir. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Suspended by former President Kenyatta as Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary over graft allegations, Mr Chirchir made a comeback to the same Ministry following his appointment by Dr Ruto.

The 64-year-old served as the Interim Independent Electoral Commission's (IIEC) director of information technology. Mr Chirchir was President Ruto’s chief agent during the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Mr Chirchir is credited for negotiating a Government-to-government oil importation deal with three Gulf oil majors that helped lower the cost of fuel supplied on credit following a spike in global oil prices.

Susan Nakhumicha

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during the launch of the Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Programme for Eastern and Southern Africa. BONFACE BOGITA Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

Ms Nakumicha's tenure at the helm of the Health Ministry has been dogged by numerous strikes by health workers.

Ms Nakumicha faced doctors' strike that lasted 56 days with other clinical officers and interns downing tools demanding better pay and working conditions.

She recently yielded to pressure to pay Sh70,000 per month stipends to all nursing, clinical officers, pharmacy, dental, and medical interns while they intern for one year.

Eliud Owalo

Mr Eliud Owalo Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Mr Owalo worked for Mr Odinga as an advisor when he served as Prime Minister. He took over the ICT Ministry from Joe Mucheru and has pushed several Bills, the latest being the controversial ICT Bill rejected by Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Owalo has reintroduced the Bill first tabled by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale in 2016 which requires mandatory registration of ICT by a council.





Salim Mvurya

Mr Salim Mvurya Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

A two-term governor of Kwale County was appointed to head the Ministry of Mining and is known for spearheading the aerial mapping of the country’s minerals.

Mr Mvurya recently announced the discovery of huge deposits of the valuable mineral coltan, the mining minister has said. The rare mineral is used to manufacture electric car batteries, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Florence Bore

Ms Florence Bore. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The former Kericho Women Rep was appointed to lead the Labour and Social Protection docket having unsuccessfully contested the Kericho governor’s seat.

Ms Bore, who was entangled in a multi-million shilling Karen property with Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, has been credited with helping to negotiate bilateral labour agreements with Gulf countries to secure jobs and security of migrant workers.





Peninah Malonza

Ms Peninah Malonza. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Ms Malonza was first appointed Tourism and Wildlife CS before being moved to the Ministry of East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development in a mini reshuffle.

The former Kitui Deputy governor was unanimously rejected by the Committee on Appointment (COA) which vetted her suitability for appointment as CS.

Opinion polls on the performance of the Cabinet Secretary have always rated her low.

Rebecca Miano

Ms Rebecca Miano. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Dr Ruto nominated Ms Miano as the Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands. Ms Miano, a former Kenya Electricity Generating Company was later moved to the Ministry of Investments Trade and Industry. She has been ranked as among the best-performing CSs.

Zachary Njeru

Mr Zachariah Njeru. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group