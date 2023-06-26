This woman Florence Chepng’etich Koske-Bore
As Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Florence Chepng’etich Koske-Bore has a lot on her hands.
From tackling issues affecting Kenyan workers in the Middle East to quelling protests in tea estates over the use of plucking machines and explaining the delay in remitting cash transfers to the elderly and vulnerable members of society, Ms Bore surely has more to grapple with than a dispute over her occupation of a house in the leafy estate of Karen with Gatanga MP Edward Muriu.
The house in Amara Ridge was the scene of the altercation between a contractor allegedly sent by the legislator to carry out renovations and police officers. Ms Bore eventually moved out, saying Mr Muriu refunded her the 10 percent downpayment she had made to purchase the Sh120 million house.
