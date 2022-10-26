MPs approve all CS nominees including Peninah Malonza

The National Assembly has approved President William Ruto’s 24 Cabinet Secretary nominees, paving way for their appointment to the top Executive offices in charge of developing and implementing policy and government programmes.

The House rejected the National Assembly Committee on Appointments move to declare Tourism and Wildlife CS nominee Peninah Malonza as unsuitable for the role.

The committee, which is chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, had declared Ms Malonza unsuitable, saying the former Kitui deputy governor did not show a grasp of the issues in the docket.

“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary,” the committee said on Ms Malonza.

But MPs had from Tuesday ganged up against the report, castigating the committee for what they said was unfairly targeting Ms Malonza.

They argued that Ms Malonza had the integrity and professional background that allows her to manage such an office.

Following the committee’s recommendation, Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu moved a motion to declare her approved for the CS role, after MPs voted to reject the committee’s rejection of Ms Malonza.

Ms Malonza had run against Ms Kasalu in the August polls, coming a close second.

The House also approved the appointment of Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, whom President Ruto has primed to coordinate legislative policy and chair Principal Secretary Committees to supervise delivery of government projects.

Also approved by the House were former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney-General), Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defense), Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, MSMEs).

The others approved were Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), former Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry) and Ms Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Also approved were Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), former Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), and former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Former Raila Odinga aide Mr Eliud Owalo (ICT and Digital Economy), former KenGen boss Ms Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) were also okayed by the National Assembly.

Also approved by the House were Mr Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), Ms Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts).