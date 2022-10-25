MPs debate vetting report as Azimio rejects three nominees
Members of the House Committee on Appointments (CoA) have unanimously rejected the appointment of Tourism Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza.
The vetting report tabled Tuesday also includes a minority report, from Azimio MPs led by Junet Mohamed, recommending rejection of Public Service CS nominee Aisha Jumwa and her Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi alongside that of Ms Malonza.
MPs are currently debating the vetting report, which can still be amended, before the list of CS nominees is voted on by MPs.