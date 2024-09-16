Governance row threatens to paralyse Nairobi Hospital services

Patients seeking treatment at Nairobi Hospital may have to wait longer to access medical services after doctors threatened to stop treatment. This would paralyse services at the facility and force thousands of patients to seek care at other health facilities.

A section of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), the organisation that runs the hospital, announced that they have downed tools effective Monday 16th, as they demand the resignation of the hospital's incumbent board of management.

In a notice dated September 16, 2024, the KHA, through the Admitting Staff Association, stated that they would continue the fight to save the facility, expressing their lack of confidence in the current management.

They also mentioned that no further admissions would be accepted after the strike began, and that medical care would only be offered to admitted patients.

“The general public is therefore notified that there will be no new admissions in the Nairobi Hospital and the doctors will only attend to patients in the wards, their private clinics and emergency cases only,” the notice read on parts.

The association has also called for an extraordinary general meeting on September 18, 2024 and urged the public to join them in solidarity to save the hospital from mismanagement.

“That in furtherance of our quest to save the Nairobi Hospital, all members of the Kenya Hospital Association are reminded of an extraordinary general meeting to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel-Upper Hill on September 18, 2024, at 2.30 pm. That we solicit the support of all well-meaning members of the public who wish to see sustainable quality healthcare at Nairobi Hospital to rally all possible support in the concerted effort to save the hospital," the notice read.

In response, the hospital assured the public that operations at the facility were running smoothly, further complicating the situation for patients.

“We would like to assure the general public that our operations are going on smoothly. We urge our partners and stakeholders to ignore reports going around in sections of the media about the impending strike by our doctors. We are grateful for your support,” the hospital posted on its official X account.

This latest development follows a long-running dispute between KHA's requisition committee and the hospital's management over alleged corruption, nepotism, cronyism and conflict of interest, which they claim is leading the hospital to financial instability.

In response to the allegations, Dr Chris Bichage, chairman of the board of management, has maintained that they have acted properly and suggested that those tarnishing the hospital's reputation have questionable motives.