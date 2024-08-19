Court stops Nairobi Hospital owners’ bid to eject board members

The Nairobi Hospital board of management has secured a court order stopping owners of the health facility from circulating a notice calling for their removal from office.

The order issued by the Milimani Commercial Chief Magistrate Court offers relief to the board, which has come under sharp criticism from a section of the Kenya Hospital Association, the membership body that owns Nairobi Hospital.

“The Defendants/Respondents, their agents, servants, employees and/or anyone acting on their behalf from circulating or disseminating, annexing, further publishing on any media, including social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other social media pages and/or relying on the same before any public forums or meetings, whether of the members of Kenya Hospital Association at an extraordinary meeting, Special General meeting or Annual General Meeting whether conducted virtually, physically or through public platforms or defamatory statements forwarded through any communication channels including the letter dated 2nd August 2024 on behalf of the Defendant/Respondents or any person acting on their behalf or instructions,” reads the court order issued on August 15.

Sparked controversy

Dr Chris Bichage, chairman of the Nairobi Hospital Board of Management, sued the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) for defamation following allegations made in a notice calling for the removal of board members. The notice served on August 2, 2024, sparked controversy within the organisation.

363 members of KHA are named as defendants in the case.

“Leave is granted to the plaintiff to effect service of the application and pleadings through substituted service in the newspaper with nationwide coverage and circulation and electronic mail in light of the large number of respondents for inter-partes hearing next month. Take notice that any disobedience of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) disobeying and not observing the same,” directs the order.

KHA had called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove 13 directors from the board, citing a loss of confidence in their leadership.

In a petition addressed to the board of KHA, members of the requisition group listed the directors, including Chairman Chris Bichage and Vice Chairman Philemon Mwaisaka, alleging that they had failed in their legal and fiduciary duties to the company and its interests.