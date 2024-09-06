Healthcare crisis looms as medics threaten to strike over insurance cover, delayed pay

Healthcare workers across the country have issued a fresh warning to the government, threatening to down their tools in two weeks should their demands for medical insurance coverage not be met.

Already, healthcare workers in four counties including Nyamira, Marsabit, Meru, and Taita Taveta are currently on strike.

The strike meant to commence on September 19, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), is long overdue since the government has failed to act on some of the return to work agreement demands by doctors signed five months ago leaving many in the sector without essential insurance.

Other unions that have joined KMPDU in solidarity include the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Officers (KNUPT), and Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (KUNAD).

One of the key agreements in the signing of the return-to-work formula between county governments and healthcare unions, including doctors, was the provision of comprehensive medical coverage emphasising that such coverage is essential, ensuring that they can access the same medical services they tirelessly provide to their patients.

Despite this commitment, many workers are still without the promised insurance, exacerbating their frustration and fueling the ongoing dispute between the two levels of government.

Among the three key issues that the unions are demanding addressed include unpaid salaries for three months, June, July and August, comprehensive medical cover to healthcare workers across the country and county governments to remit statutory deductions.

KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Davji Atellah expressed deep frustration over how the government was 'duping' them.

“Even after having a discussion and agreeing, we seem to be heading nowhere. About 40 counties have not provided medical insurance for the health workers in contravention of section 34 (1) of the Labor Relations Act and this also contravenes the collective bargaining agreement that we have with our employer.

"This is an act of negligence that cannot be tolerated any further. We cannot continue to work under these conditions,” said Dr Atellah on behalf of the healthcare workers.

The workers highlighted the unfairness of being on the frontline of patient care while being denied the very protections they need for their well-being.

“If no action is taken within the next two weeks, a nationwide strike will ensue, with thousands of healthcare workers halting their duties until their demands are met We are not asking for anything extraordinary. Medical insurance is a basic right for every healthcare worker.

"We will not continue to put our lives on the line without adequate protection,” he added.

Dr Atellah went on: “Health workers across the country are enduring hardship with many struggling to afford transport to work, facing eviction and grappling with financial difficulties that severely hinder their capacity to provide essential health services. These delays are not only violating the rights of workers in the counties but they are placing an additional strain on an already overburdened healthcare system."

Mr Seth Panyako, Secretary-General of Kenya Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM), said they will conduct a nationwide strike, and all the healthcare workers will participate.

“This will be like a national health workers strike because when you have 40 counties going on strike, what will you call that? The strike will be specific and it will start on the same day across all the counties,” Mr Panyako said.

So far, Meru, Machakos, West Pokot, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kajiado, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga and Bungoma have endured delayed or unpaid salaries for three months.

Despite the go-slow posing a huge disruption in the provision of healthcare across the country, healthcare workers are accusing the national and county governments of taking advantage of them.

In March 2024 Kenya’s health care system saw a significant disruption which saw its citizens bear the brunt as doctors under the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union, laboratory officers and Clinical Officers all went on strike demanding the national and county governments to address their needs.

This saw extensive back-and-forth talks that involved all stakeholders even the head of state who made some distinct promises that saw even doctors go back and agree to go back to work.

Health Cabinet secretary Dr Deborah Barasa noted her administration is ready to handle the doctors’ strike and is willing to engage in more talks to reach a resolution but the health workers say they are tired of empty promises as they want action and a better healthcare workforce.

Now, in the event all the health union’s grievances are not heard, this will prove to be an egg on the face of President William Ruto and his administration in the quest to attain Universal Health Coverage with an ailing healthcare system.