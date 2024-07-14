'I'm fully in charge' Ruto says as he promises national unity government

President William Ruto has said he is fully in charge of his government, adding that the challenges he is facing are not a setback to his administration but an eye-opener, promising to be the best leader guided by the lessons learnt.

Ruto was speaking in Nyandarua County where he attended his first church service since the anti-government protests began.

"I am fully in charge, I am stronger, I assure Kenyans that I will have a very effective cabinet to serve Kenyans, I will have a government of national unity, pray for me, my government is committed to moving Kenya forward," said President Ruto.

The Sunday service was held about five kilometres from Ndururi Primary School, where the President was confronted by protesting Gen Zs a few weeks ago and had to be whisked away by his security team.

Promising to fund the completion of Ndogino AIPCA church, the President said the ban on harambees will have a negative impact on church projects, but said the law will be subjected to public participation for Kenyans to approve and give their views on how leaders should continue to support church projects.

"I am instructing my Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the church leadership to see how much is needed to complete the church so that I can write a cheque," Ruto said.

President Ruto also warned police and other Interior Ministry officials against allowing the sale of poisonous alcoholic drinks, adding that where the drug business thrives, the respective administrators will be held personally accountable.

Speaking at Ndogino AIPCA Church in Nyandarua, the President said he had made deliberate changes in the National Police Service to ensure efficiency, adding that the fight against alcoholism must be a top priority across the country.

The President said in Nyandarua, there was initially a problem as to where Nyandarua belonged, in the Central or the Rift Valley.

He said all development projects initiated by his administration in Nyandarua will be completed, adding that four markets at a cost of Sh200 million will be completed by next year.

On electricity connectivity, he said Sh1 billion has been allocated for connectivity in the current financial year, benefiting 14,000 households.

He said he had toured the country and Kenyan youth now had access to digital jobs across the globe, adding that all TVETs would have hostels.

The President announced that from next month, all dairy farmers will be paid Sh50 for milk delivered to KCC and that his administration will release Sh1 billion to KCC.

The President said his government had banned the importation of potatoes, vegetables and other locally grown agricultural produce.

"We need to impose duty on all food imports to protect our farmers," the President said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lamented that Nyandarua had been abandoned and neglected by successive regimes, and urged the President to have an affirmative action kitty for Nyandarua.

He said he supported the President and urged his boss to ensure that he had credible people to appoint to the Cabinet.

"You now have a golden opportunity to form the best cabinet that respects Kenyans, that understands that Kenyans are our employers and deserve the best, if you appoint the best cabinet we will support you to achieve and fulfil your development agenda," said Dr Rigathi.

He thanked the President for standing with him in the fight against drugs and alcoholism.

But he regretted that the situation had returned to normal, adding that those who produce illicit brews and poisonous drinks had been given licences to operate.

"It is immoral and unacceptable that people serving in the government can sit and decide to licence the manufacturer of poisonous drinks. My brother Mr Ruto, I am telling you that we have people serving in our government who do not wish you well and success. Mr President please I am asking you to intervene, I know you are not part of the decision that our youth are being killed by people who are behind the return of the poisonous drinks," said Mr Rigathi.

He said he would ensure that leaders who support the return of the killer brews are not elected.

"We have elected leaders who stay in Nairobi to hold night meetings to discuss and plan things that are not beneficial to Kenyans. I urge them to come back to the people and listen to what the ground is saying so that they can give informed and honest advice to the President," added DP Gachagua.

He said there are people who are determined to demean, disrespect and insult the President, saying such behaviour is unacceptable, adding that Central Kenya will remain respectful to the President.

Introducing politicians who were denied the opportunity to address the congregation, the DP said politicians abused the opportunity and platform given to them by the church.

He was accompanied by Nyeri MP Dancan Mathenge, Manyatta's Gitonga, Daniel Kiigi, Anthony Wainaina of Kieni in Nyeri, EALA MP Kanini Kega and Laikipia East MP Wachira Karani. After the introductions, the DP condemned the attack on Kieni MPs' supermarkets during the Gen Z protests.

AIPCA Church central board chairman said the church stands with President Ruto and his administration. Ms Reginah Mburu, the AIPCA Women leader, said the President has always stood with the church.

She said other leaders should humble themselves as President Ruto has humbled himself before Kenyans to fully meet the demands of Kenyans.